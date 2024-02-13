Akshay Kumar Starrer Soorarai Pottru Hindi Remake Titled Sarfira, Watch Announcement Video

Hyderabad: Superstar Akshay Kumar thrilled his fans with a surprise announcement on Tuesday. The actor revealed title of his upcoming venture, Sarfira, which boasts an impressive cast including Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. Official remake of Suriya's Tamil hit Soorarai Pottru, the Hindi version went on floors in April 2022.

Accompanying the announcement was a teaser that kickstarts with a nod to the renowned productions behind Sarfira: Airlift, Baby, Jai Bhim, OMG 2, and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Notably, Akshay Kumar headlined all these films except for Jai Bhim. Sharing Sarfira title announcement video on Instagram, Akshay wrote, "Dream so Big, they call you Crazy! #Sarfira releasing only in cinemas on 12th July, 2024. #MaarUdi."

Directed by Sudha Kongara, who also helmed Soorarai Pottru, Sarfira promises to deliver an "incredible story of chasing your dreams," as hinted in the teaser. Giving fans a sneak peek into the movie, the teaser unveils a glimpse of Akshay Kumar's character enjoying a thrilling bike ride without holding onto the handlebars.

The film's tagline, "Dream so Big, they call you Crazy!" encapsulates the essence of Sarfira's narrative. The film is official remake of Tamil hit Soorarai Pottru. Produced by Aruna Bhatia, Jyothika, Suriya, and Vikram Malhotra, Sarfira has already sparked excitement among fans. The film is scheduled to release on July 12, 2024.

On a related note, in 2022, when Soorarai Pottru hit the screens, it clinched five National Awards: Best Feature Film, Best Actor for Suriya, Best Actress for Aparna Balamurali, Best Screenplay for Sudha Kongara and Shalini Usha Nair, and Best Background Score for Prakash Kumar.