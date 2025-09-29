ETV Bharat / entertainment

Akshay Kumar Says Son Aarav Has No Interest In Films, Wants To Pursue THIS Profession Instead

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, known for his disciplined life and passion for working out, has spoken about his family life and Aarav's career plans. While the actor has usually been seen as the strict and disciplined one at home, he revealed the stern taskmaster of the house to be his wife, Twinkle Khanna.

In an interaction with a newswire, Akshay Kumar said, "I am not strict that the job belongs to my wife. She is a very serious kind and she keeps us three kids - me, Nitara and Aarav - in line. I am more like a friend to my son. He is 23 years old and he has grown up very fast. He is studying at the university, and he is very much involved in his studies; he has no bad habits. He is more like Twinkle because she also studies a lot."

Talking about Aarav's future, Akshay made it clear that his son has no interest in joining the film industry. "He doesn't want to come in films. He has told me straight, 'Dad mere ko nahi aana (Dad, I don't want to come). I tell him to take the reins of my production company, but he doesn't want to do it. He wants to remain in fashion. He wants to be a designer. He is learning fashion at the moment, and he's happy in that life," the actor revealed.