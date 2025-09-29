Akshay Kumar Says Son Aarav Has No Interest In Films, Wants To Pursue THIS Profession Instead
Akshay Kumar revealed that his son Aarav has no interest in films or production, choosing to pursue a different profession instead.
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, known for his disciplined life and passion for working out, has spoken about his family life and Aarav's career plans. While the actor has usually been seen as the strict and disciplined one at home, he revealed the stern taskmaster of the house to be his wife, Twinkle Khanna.
In an interaction with a newswire, Akshay Kumar said, "I am not strict that the job belongs to my wife. She is a very serious kind and she keeps us three kids - me, Nitara and Aarav - in line. I am more like a friend to my son. He is 23 years old and he has grown up very fast. He is studying at the university, and he is very much involved in his studies; he has no bad habits. He is more like Twinkle because she also studies a lot."
Talking about Aarav's future, Akshay made it clear that his son has no interest in joining the film industry. "He doesn't want to come in films. He has told me straight, 'Dad mere ko nahi aana (Dad, I don't want to come). I tell him to take the reins of my production company, but he doesn't want to do it. He wants to remain in fashion. He wants to be a designer. He is learning fashion at the moment, and he's happy in that life," the actor revealed.
Though Akshay admitted that he would have liked Aarav to enter films, he mentioned that he respects his son's choices. "I want him to come in films, but I am also happy with his decision," he said.
The actor also shared a valuable life lesson he passed on to his son in the form of a handwritten birthday note. "I wrote him a letter, and it read like, 'Your father has run around a lot in many scenes in films, I have done a lot of running while shooting also, but the keyword is patience. Everything in life should not be a two-minute noodles. You can't get everything in two minutes. Slow fire is much better than a two-minute noodle'."
Aarav, who moved to London at the age of 15, has largely stayed away from the spotlight. He is currently pursuing a course in fashion design and has been focusing on academics and creativity rather than cinema.
Even though Aarav is not entering the same field as his father in Bollywood, Akshay Kumar was clear that he is happy watching his son create his own interests and define his own destiny in life.
