Akshay Kumar Responds To Jaya Bachchan's Jab At Toilet - Ek Prem Katha: 'If She Has Said So...'

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar finally broke his silence after veteran actor Jaya Bachchan took a jab at his film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Bachchan, at an event, spoke about her disdain for the title of the 2017 film featuring Akshay and Bhumi Pednekar. Now, Akshay responded to a reporter's question about the veteran actor saying she was not in favour of the film's title and calling it a 'flop' at a press conference for his upcoming film Kesari: Chapter 2 in Mumbai.

In his response, Akshay said, "If she has said so, she is right. If I had made a mistake by making such a film, she might be right." His measured and respectful reaction is being praised online.

Jaya Bachchan, known for speaking her mind, made the remark at an event earlier this year. She questioned the choice of title and said, "Just look at the title of the film. I would never go to watch a film with such a name. Yeh koi naam hai?" She then humorously asked the audience if they would be okay with watching a film with such a name. With few people raising their hands, she quipped, "Yeh toh flop hai."

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha received critical acclaim and commercial success upon its release on August 11, 2017. The film revolves around the subject of open defecation and sanitation in rural India with a satirical love story. Akshay played the role of Keshav, a small-town man who battles the stubbornness of tradition in order to build a toilet for his wife, Jaya (played by Bhumi Pednekar).

In response to Jaya's comments, Prerna Arora, a film producer, had also released a statement. She said, "I'll only request Jaya Ji to watch Toilet: Ek Prem Katha once for the way she felt the title wasn't appropriate. Because of her seniority, and she's the largest institution herself, it would be very nice if she could give it some time and watch the film. Also, it was Akshay sir's greatest film and the collaboration with Viacom 18 (sic)".

