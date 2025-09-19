ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Akshay Kumar’s Fifth Release in 9 Months Aims for Double-Digit Opening

Hyderabad: Jolly Mishra, the asli Jolly from Kanpur, aka Akshay Kumar, returned to theatres on 19 September with Jolly LLB 3. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film is the superstar's fifth release in just nine months. While his 2025 line-up has received mixed responses, this courtroom comedy is showing a positive early trend at the box office.

The film also stars Arshad Warsi, and for the first time, both Jollys share the screen. This fresh pairing has doubled the excitement for fans of the franchise.

Advance booking for the opening day has been Rs 6.37 crore gross (with block seats). The pace was slow initially but picked up closer to release. Trade circles expect it to either match or come close to Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par, which had Rs 3.31 crore gross advance for its Day 1 and opened at Rs 10.70 crore net across 3300 screens. In comparison, Jolly LLB 3 is releasing on about 3500 screens, giving it a wider reach and an edge at the ticket windows.