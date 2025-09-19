Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Akshay Kumar’s Fifth Release in 9 Months Aims for Double-Digit Opening
Jolly LLB 3 box office trends hint at a double-digit opening for Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer courtroom comedy.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 19, 2025 at 11:54 AM IST
Hyderabad: Jolly Mishra, the asli Jolly from Kanpur, aka Akshay Kumar, returned to theatres on 19 September with Jolly LLB 3. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film is the superstar's fifth release in just nine months. While his 2025 line-up has received mixed responses, this courtroom comedy is showing a positive early trend at the box office.
The film also stars Arshad Warsi, and for the first time, both Jollys share the screen. This fresh pairing has doubled the excitement for fans of the franchise.
Advance booking for the opening day has been Rs 6.37 crore gross (with block seats). The pace was slow initially but picked up closer to release. Trade circles expect it to either match or come close to Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par, which had Rs 3.31 crore gross advance for its Day 1 and opened at Rs 10.70 crore net across 3300 screens. In comparison, Jolly LLB 3 is releasing on about 3500 screens, giving it a wider reach and an edge at the ticket windows.
With the franchise recall and minimal competition, industry trackers are predicting a Rs 11 to 12 crore net opening. If spot bookings hold strong and word of mouth is favourable, the film might even challenge Jolly LLB 2’s opening of Rs 13.20 crore net.
Early signs suggest that Jolly LLB 3 could become one of Akshay Kumar’s stronger openers in recent years. While Housefull 5 and Sooryavanshi registered big day-one numbers, both were multistarrers. In contrast, Jolly LLB 3 will once again test Akshay’s solo pull at the box office. A double-digit start looks assured, and the weekend growth will be crucial in cementing its success
Akshay Kumar’s Last 5 Opening Days (India Net)
- Housefull 5 – Rs 24.00 crore
- Sky Force – Rs 11.25 crore
- Kesari Chapter 2 – Rs 7.75 crore
- Sooryavanshi – Rs 26.29 crore
- Ram Setu – Rs 15.25 crore
(Box office data source: Sacnilk)
If Jolly LLB 3 manages to land anywhere between R11 and 13 crore net, it will place itself ahead of recent outings like Kesari Chapter 2 and Sky Force while keeping pace with Akshay’s stronger franchise films. For a star looking to consolidate his box office standing, the verdict from audiences this weekend will be critical. It will be interesting to see if Jolly LLB 3 caps the year on a good note for Akshay.
Read More