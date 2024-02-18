Akshay Kumar Jets off to Goa with Twinkle Khanna for Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Hyderabad: Akshay Kumar, along with his wife Twinkle Khanna and their daughter Nitara, has headed to Goa to attend the wedding of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. The couple, who have been in a relationship for many years, is all set to tie the knot in Goa, and their families have already left for the destination.

Akshay Kumar, who is set to star in an upcoming film produced by Jackky Bhagnani, was seen leaving from the airport with his family. Social media is abuzz with videos of the wedding party departing for Goa. The couple will be tying the knot on February 21 in presence of family and close friends.

Vashu Bhagnani and his wife Pooja, Jackky's parents, were seen departing from Mumbai for the wedding as well. They were spotted at the Goa airport, smiling and greeting the photographers.

Rakul Preet Singh, accompanied by her family, was spotted at the airport wearing a stunning tangerine pantsuit, looking elegant as ever. She posed for the cameras with her mother, radiating joy and excitement. Meanwhile, Jackky Bhagnani was also seen at the airport, dressed casually in a grey floral shirt and black pants.

Prior to their departure, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani hosted a pre-wedding musical event at Jackky's residence. Rakul shared photos of her attire for the evening, a dazzling shimmery sharara adorned with mirror work. She accessorised with an emerald choker necklace and matching earrings, completing her look with glamorous makeup and hair styled in an elegant manner. The event seemed to be a joyful occasion, filled with music and laughter, as the couple celebrated with their close friends and family members.