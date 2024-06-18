ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sarfira Trailer: Nothing Can Stop Akshay Kumar from Chasing His Dreams

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 17 hours ago

Updated : 16 hours ago

The trailer of Akshay Kumar starrer Sarfira is out now. Helmed by Sudha Kongara, Sarfira is Hindi remake of her Tamil hit Soorarai Pottru. The just released trailer of the film hints that nothing can stop Akshay Kumar from chasing his dreams. Scroll ahead for Sarfira trailer.

The trailer of Akshay Kumar starrer Sarfira is all set to unveil today. Just before the big reveal, Akshay takes to social to drop a stunning poster from the film. Headlined by Sudha Kongara, Sarfira is Hindi remake of her Tamil hit Soorarai Pottru.
Sarfira trailer out (Film poster)

Hyderabad: The much-awaited trailer of Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Sarfira unveiled on today, June 18. Teaming up with National Award-winning director Sudha Kongara for Sarfira. The film is a Hindi remake of Sudha's Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, headlined by Suriya.

Sarfira trailer allows us a glimpse of the world that Sudha recreated for the Hindi version of her blockbuster Tamil film. From the trailer, it's clear that Akshay Kumar portrays a man hailing from a rural village who dares to dream big. He confronts powerful politicians, businessmen, and bureaucrats to fulfill his dream of launching his own airline.

The movie is adapted from the autobiography Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey, penned by Captain G R Gopinath. The book details Gopinath's challenges in establishing a low-cost airline. Sudha has adapted Gopinath's life into fiction, placing the main character in a new social context.

Before unveiling Sarfira trailer, Akshay dropped a captivating poster from the movie. Hours before Sarfira trailer launch, Akshay Kumar has sparked excitement with a new poster. The poster features him on a motorcycle with a plane soaring in the background, accompanied by the motivational tagline, "Dream so big, they call you crazy."

Sarfira has already created significant buzz, owing to the success of its original version and the anticipation around Akshay's portrayal, crucial for the star after his recent releases failing to lure audiences.

The film boasts a stellar supporting cast including Paresh Rawal, Radhika Madan, and Seema Biswas. Crafted by Sudha Kongara and Shalini Ushadevi, with dialogues by Pooja Tolani, Sarfira is slated to hit theatres on July 12.

