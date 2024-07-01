Akshay Kumar Delays Own Payment to Ensure Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Cast Are Paid; Jackky Bhagnani Thanks Actor

Hyderabad: Production house Pooja Entertainment, owned by Vashu Bhagani, has been embroiled in a controversy surrounding non-payment to several artistes. However, a recent development has brought some respite to the production house. Jackky Bhagnani, the producer's son and actor, has come forward to express his gratitude towards Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who has extended his support in this difficult time.

While speaking to the media lately, Jackky stated that Akshay Kumar recently met with him to discuss the ongoing issue and, after being informed of the situation, the Phir Hera Pheri actor promptly offered his help. Akshay has insisted that his payments be put on hold until all cast and crew members of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan receive their full and final dues.

"We are incredibly grateful for Akshay sir’s understanding and his willingness to stand with us during this time," stated Jackky. This gesture has left Pooja Entertainment grateful for Akshay's understanding and willingness to stand by them during this challenging period.

The film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, produced by Pooja Entertainment, was made on a reported budget of Rs 350 crore, but unfortunately did not fare well at the box office. The film also featured Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar.