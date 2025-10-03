ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Asked For Nude Pics': Akshay Kumar Shares Daughter's Experience, Urges Cyber Safety Lessons In Schools

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Friday shared a disturbing personal incident involving his 13-year-old daughter to highlight the growing threat of cybercrime targeting children. The actor made the revelation during his address at the inaugural ceremony of Cyber Awareness Month 2025 at the State Police Headquarters in Mumbai.

Recalling the incident, Akshay said his daughter had been approached by an unknown person while playing an online video game a few months ago. "I want to tell you all a small incident which happened at my house a few months back. My daughter was playing a video game, and there are some video games that you can play with someone. You are playing with an unknown stranger," Akshay said.

"While you are playing, sometimes a message comes from there... Then a message came, Are you male or female? So she replied Female. And then he sent a message, Can you send me nude pictures of yours? It was my daughter. She switched off the whole thing, and she went and told my wife. This is how things begin. This is also a part of cybercrime," the actor revealed.