'Asked For Nude Pics': Akshay Kumar Shares Daughter's Experience, Urges Cyber Safety Lessons In Schools
Akshay Kumar revealed a disturbing online gaming incident involving his daughter, urging the government to introduce cyber safety education in schools.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 3, 2025 at 5:15 PM IST
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Friday shared a disturbing personal incident involving his 13-year-old daughter to highlight the growing threat of cybercrime targeting children. The actor made the revelation during his address at the inaugural ceremony of Cyber Awareness Month 2025 at the State Police Headquarters in Mumbai.
Recalling the incident, Akshay said his daughter had been approached by an unknown person while playing an online video game a few months ago. "I want to tell you all a small incident which happened at my house a few months back. My daughter was playing a video game, and there are some video games that you can play with someone. You are playing with an unknown stranger," Akshay said.
"While you are playing, sometimes a message comes from there... Then a message came, Are you male or female? So she replied Female. And then he sent a message, Can you send me nude pictures of yours? It was my daughter. She switched off the whole thing, and she went and told my wife. This is how things begin. This is also a part of cybercrime," the actor revealed.
Using the incident as a wake-up call, the Welcome actor appealed to the government to introduce cyber education in schools to help children stay safe in the digital space. "I would request the Chief Minister that in our Maharashtra state, every week on the seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth standards, there should be a period called cyber period where children should be explained about it. You all know that this crime is becoming bigger than street crime. It is very important to stop this crime..." he added.
Akshay mentioned that with cybercrime rapidly outpacing traditional forms of crime, educating children is crucial to safeguard their futures.
The event was also attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla, senior IPS officer Iqbal Singh Chahal, and actress Rani Mukerji, among others.
