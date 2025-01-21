Akshay Breaks Silence On Leaving Bigg Boss 18 Sets Without Shooting: Here's What Salman Told Him Before He Left

Hyderabad: Akshay Kumar is known for his punctuality. So, when reports regarding the incidents of him leaving the Bigg Boss 18 sets without shooting surfaced, it soon spread like wildfire. While several reports suggested that Akshay walked out from the sets after Salman Khan failed to arrive on time, Akshay has cleared the air on why he had to leave without promoting Sky Force during the finale episode of the reality show.

Currently busy with promotions for his upcoming film Sky Force, Akshay was in New Delhi on Monday with his team as part of promotional spree. It was during this event that he was questioned over the incident and, thus, replied to set the record straight. Akshay clarified that he had prior commitments and was running late, thus compelling him to leave the Bigg Boss 18 sets. The superstar also clarified that the case was not otherwise, and he had spoken Salman before leaving and that everything was cool between them.

"I was late for something," Akshay said in Delhi. "I spoke to Salman and he was stuck with something personal. He told me that he would be late by around 40 minutes. But I had to leave because I had a prior commitment. Mujhe jana pada. However, we spoke about it."

Last seen together in Singham Again, Salman and Akshay have worked together on several films in the 2000s. The duo has also shared screen space in films like Jaan-E-Mann and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

Meanwhile, the makers of Sky Force released Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon song from the film on Monday. Originally sung by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar, the new rendition encapsulates film's patriotic theme. Helmed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, Sky Force is based on the true story of India's retaliatory strike on Pakistan's Sargodha airbase during the 1965 Indo-Pakistani war. The film stars Akshay Kumar and marks the acting debut of Veer Pahariya. The film also stars Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release on January 24.

Besides Sky Force, Akshay is looking forward to Bhooth Bangla. The excitement around the film has been brewing since the day it was announced, and ever since, with the reason that it marks a reunion of director Priyadarshan, Akshay Kumar, and Tabu, after Hera Pheri.

Akshay also makes his debut in Telugu cinema with Kannappa. His first look, as Lord Shiva, was revealed by the makers on Monday. Kannappa, directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, is slated for release on April 25, 2025.