Akshay Kumar Birthday: Team Kannappa Wishes Actor on Special Day with Sneak Peek Poster

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 40 minutes ago

Akshay Kumar celebrates his 57th birthday with exciting wishes from his upcoming film Kannappa's team. The film will mark Kumar's Telugu debut with the actor sharing screen space with Vishnu Manchu, Prabhas, Mohanlal, and others.

Bollywod actor Akshay Kumar
Bollywod actor Akshay Kumar (ANI)

Hyderabad: On his birthday, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar was showered with wishes from his fans and his upcoming film's crew and cast. It was also marked by exciting project announcements and new poster releases in a sweet surprise for the actor's fans. Joining the trend, the makers of his upcoming Telugu debut film Kannappa took to social media to celebrate the actor's special day with a heartfelt message and intriguing poster.

Makers of Akshay's Telugu debut film Kannappa took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to extend warm birthday greetings as the actor turned 57 years old on Monday. The film's official handle shared a teasing poster of Akshay's arms with the message: "A Heartfelt Birthday wish to @akshaykumar ! 🎉🙏 Your portrayal of Lord Shiva in this film is a testament to your unwavering dedication. Team #Kannappa🏹 celebrates you today and always."

The film, directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan Babu, features Kumar in a significant role as Lord Shiva, alongside Vishnu Manchu, Prabhas, Mohanlal, and others. The story is inspired by the narrative of Kannappa, a devotee of Lord Shiva. It is bankrolled by Mohan Babu.

In addition to this celebration, Kumar on the special day announced his next project titled Bhooth Bangla, which is a horror-comedy that marks his reunion with director Priyadarshan after 14 years. Kumar, excited about the collaboration, unveiled the film's motion poster on Instagram, which features a quirky scene of him drinking milk with a black cat on his shoulder. The film, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms Ltd., is slated for release in 2025.

Prior to this, Kumar was seen in a cameo role in Stree 2, which recently hit theaters. He also featured in Khel Khel Mein. Moving forward, the actor will be seen in a major role in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which also features Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh.

