Akshay Kumar Birthday Special: Revisiting His Real-Life Inspired Roles Streaming On OTT
At 58, Akshay Kumar's journey from action hero to Bollywood's "Biopic King" shines through films like Airlift, Rustom, Pad Man, Mission Mangal, and Bell Bottom.
Hyderabad: On September 9, Bollywood's beloved "Khiladi" star Akshay Kumar turned 58. The actor known for his jaw-dropping stunts, martial arts experience and comic timing, has carved a career for over three decades and 150+ films. Starting as an action hero in the Khiladi franchise, moving on to comedies with Hera Pheri, Singh Is Kinng, and others, Akshay has proven again and again that he can easily swithc between genres.
But, apart from action and comedy films that established him as a bankable star, Kumar found his way into films based on true events and real personalities. Of course, these characters not only earned him awards but they also created another dimension to his stardom with entertainment elements alongside a socially relevant message. In fact, it was one of these roles that garnered him his first National Film Award for Best Actor. On his birthday, let's revisit Kumar's remarkable streak of real-life inspired roles that earned him the title of Bollywood's unofficial "Biopic King."
Airlift (2016) – Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10 (61K votes)
- Director: Raja Krishna Menon
- Co-stars: Nimrat Kaur, Kumud Mishra
Released on Republic Day weekend in 2016, Airlift remains one of Akshay's most celebrated films. The political thriller dramatises the events of the 1990 Gulf War, when Iraq invaded Kuwait. Kumar played Ranjit Katyal, a wealthy, self-absorbed businessman who finds himself leading the evacuation of 170,000 stranded Indians.
The character was inspired by real-life heroes such as Mathunny Mathews and Harbhajan Singh Vedi, who coordinated what is still regarded as the world's largest civil evacuation. Critics hailed the film for its gripping narrative, scale, and Akshay's moving performance, calling it one of the best of his career. The movie was both a critical and commercial blockbuster.
Rustom (2016) – Streaming on Prime Video & ZEE5
- IMDb Rating: 7.0/10 (30K votes)
- Director: Tinu Suresh Desai
- Co-stars: Ileana D'Cruz, Arjan Bajwa, Esha Gupta
In the same year, Akshay shifted gears to a crime thriller with Rustom. The film was loosely based on the sensational K. M. Nanavati v. State of Maharashtra case of 1959, where a naval officer was tried for killing his wife's lover. In Rustom (2016), Akshay Kumar as Commander Rustom Pavri blended charm, dignity, and intensity, which resulted in him receiving enormous appreciation. While it received mixed critical reviews, Rustom ultimately became a box office success grossing Rs 210 crores-plus worldwide. More importantly, it delivered a National Award to Akshay Kumar for Best Actor, which established him as more than an entertainer.
Pad Man (2018) - Available on Netflix & ZEE5
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10 (32K ratings)
- Director: R. Balki
- Co-stars: Radhika Apte, Sonam Kapoor
Pad Man displayed Kumar in a totally different form. Influenced by the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a Tamil Nadu based social entrepreneur who transformed menstrual hygiene by inventing low-cost sanitary pads, the film addressed a topic that many would perceive as taboo in Indian society.
Kumar's role of Lakshmikant Chauhan was heart-warming and inspirational, showcasing the plight of women in rural India and the determination of a man wanting to bring change. The film was co-produced with Twinkle Khanna and received the National Award for Best Film on Social Issues. It also performed strongly in India and China, grossing over Rs 207 crore worldwide.
Mission Mangal (2019) – Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar
- IMDb Rating: 6.6/10 (20K votes)
- Director: Jagan Shakti
- Co-stars: Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari
Released on Independence Day 2019, Mission Mangal celebrated the incredible achievement of ISRO's Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan). Akshay depicted Rakesh Dhawan, the senior scientist in charge of a mostly female team, for India's first interplanetary mission. The film clicked with the audience, earning Rs 292 crore globally, making it a monumental commercial success.
Bell Bottom (2021) – Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
- IMDb Rating: 6.1/10 (24K votes)
- Director: Ranjit M. Tewari
- Co-stars: Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi
Set against the backdrop of the hijackings of Indian Airlines flights in the 1980s carried out by Khalistani separatists, Bell Bottom starred Akshay as Anshul Malhotra, a RAW agent, on a mission to save hostages.
The film received praise for its retro style, Lara Dutta's striking portrayal of Indira Gandhi, and Kumar's performance. Unfortunately, due the the COVID-19 pandemic and its restrictions, the film did not do well at the box office, despite a theatrical release in 3D. But over time, it gained traction across OTT platforms. It remains a strong addition to Akshay's slate of real-life inspired thrillers as well as documentaries.
From rescuing stranded Indians in Airlift, to having the bravery to endorse menstrual health in Pad Man, Akshay has consistently chosen films about courage, change and patriotism.
