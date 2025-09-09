ETV Bharat / entertainment

Akshay Kumar Birthday Special: Revisiting His Real-Life Inspired Roles Streaming On OTT

Hyderabad: On September 9, Bollywood's beloved "Khiladi" star Akshay Kumar turned 58. The actor known for his jaw-dropping stunts, martial arts experience and comic timing, has carved a career for over three decades and 150+ films. Starting as an action hero in the Khiladi franchise, moving on to comedies with Hera Pheri, Singh Is Kinng, and others, Akshay has proven again and again that he can easily swithc between genres.

But, apart from action and comedy films that established him as a bankable star, Kumar found his way into films based on true events and real personalities. Of course, these characters not only earned him awards but they also created another dimension to his stardom with entertainment elements alongside a socially relevant message. In fact, it was one of these roles that garnered him his first National Film Award for Best Actor. On his birthday, let's revisit Kumar's remarkable streak of real-life inspired roles that earned him the title of Bollywood's unofficial "Biopic King."

Airlift (2016) – Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10 (61K votes)

Director: Raja Krishna Menon

Co-stars: Nimrat Kaur, Kumud Mishra

Released on Republic Day weekend in 2016, Airlift remains one of Akshay's most celebrated films. The political thriller dramatises the events of the 1990 Gulf War, when Iraq invaded Kuwait. Kumar played Ranjit Katyal, a wealthy, self-absorbed businessman who finds himself leading the evacuation of 170,000 stranded Indians.

The character was inspired by real-life heroes such as Mathunny Mathews and Harbhajan Singh Vedi, who coordinated what is still regarded as the world's largest civil evacuation. Critics hailed the film for its gripping narrative, scale, and Akshay's moving performance, calling it one of the best of his career. The movie was both a critical and commercial blockbuster.

Rustom (2016) – Streaming on Prime Video & ZEE5