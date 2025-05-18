Akshay Kumar Announces Wrap Of Bhooth Bangla With BTS Video: 'Grateful For The Madness, Magic, And Memories'

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has officially announced the wrap-up of his upcoming horror-comedy film Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan. This film marks the seventh collaboration between the actor and the celebrated filmmaker.

Akshay took to his Instagram to share the joyful update with a behind-the-scenes video from the sets. In the video, he is seen dancing near a waterfall alongside actor Wamiqa Gabbi. He is dressed in a green shirt and joggers, while Gabbi is seen in a vibrant green saree. The scenic backdrop and their playful energy set the tone for what fans can expect from the film.

Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, "And that's a wrap on #BhoothBangla! My seventh madcap adventure with the ever-inventive Priyan sir, my second outing with the unstoppable Ekta, and my first but hopefully not the last, magical journey with the ever-surprising Wamiqa. Grateful for the madness, the magic, and the memories."

Wamiqa responded warmly in the comments, thanking Akshay for the kind words and expressing her joy about the shoot. "Had the best best best time shooting with this team. Absolutely FUNtastic!" she wrote. Producer Ektaa Kapoor also shared her thoughts, calling Akshay "humble and loving," while joking about being caught off guard by one of his signature on-set pranks.

The film also stars Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Sharman Joshi, Mithila Palkar, and Jaaved Jaaferi. Bhooth Bangla was shot in breathtaking locations in Jaipur and Hyderabad, Rajasthan. The film is made under Balaji Telefilms (Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor) along with Cape of Good Films and also co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali.

The story is by Akash A Kaushik, the screenplay is by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, and Priyadarshan and the dialogues are written by Rohan Shankar. The film is scheduled for release on 2nd April 2026 in theatres, and promises scares, fun and all the usual Priyadarshan madness.