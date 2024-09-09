Akshay Kumar Announces Bhooth Bangla on 57th Birthday, Reunites with Priyadarshan after 14 Years - Watch Motion Poster

Hyderabad: Akshay Kumar has some exciting news for his fans. On Monday, the superstar announced that he will be reuniting with his frequent collaborator, director Priyadarshan, for a new film titled Bhooth Bangla. Set to release in 2025, this horror comedy marks their first collaboration in 14 years. Akshay made the announcement on his 57th birthday.

The film Bhooth Bangla brings Akshay and Priyadarshan back together after their last joint venture, the 2010 political satire Khatta Meetha. Expressing his excitement, Akshay shared a special message with his fans: "Thank you for your love on my birthday, year after year! Celebrating this year with the first look of Bhooth Bangla! I'm beyond excited to join forces with Priyadarshan again after 14 years. This dream collaboration has been a long time coming can't wait to share this incredible journey with you all. Stay tuned for the magic! #BhoothBangla.” He posted this alongside the film's announcement motion poster on Instagram.

On September 7, Akshay had teased this new project on his Instagram, hinting at a special reveal on his birthday. The motion poster, featuring a menacing metal face set against royal red curtains, was accompanied by the caption: "Ganpati Bappa Morya! What could be better than a day like today to hint at something special coming your way? The reveal is set for my birthday. Stay tuned! #SpecialAnnouncement."

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan have a history of successful collaborations in comedy films, including hits like Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, De Dana Dan, and Bhagam Bhag.

Bhooth Bangla is bankrolled by Balaji Telefilms Ltd in association with Cape of Good Films. Akshay is also serving as a producer alongside Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, with Faara Sheikh and Vedant Vikaas Baali as co-producers.

In addition to Bhooth Bangla, Akshay has a busy slate of upcoming films including Singham Again, Sky Force, Jolly LLB 3, Welcome To The Jungle, Shankara, and Hera Pheri 3.