Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Set Stage on Fire as IPL 2024 Starts on a Spectacular Note

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2024's opening ceremony was a glitzy event with top celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, AR Rahman, and Sonu Nigam. The grand ceremony took place at the M A Chidambaram Stadium here ahead of the first game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and hosts Chennai Super Kings.

During the IPL 2024 opening ceremony, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff stole the show with their dynamic performances on popular tunes like 'Wallah Habibi' and 'Mast Malang Jhoom' from their upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Akshay mesmerised the audience with solo acts, accompanied by background dancers, with hit songs like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Desi Boyzz, Chura Ke Dil Mera, Bala's Jai Jai Shiv Shankar, Main Tera Hero, Hare Ram Hare Krishna, and more. Akshay and Tiger also took a celebratory bike ride around the field, proudly waving the Indian flag.

Following their stunning acts, music genius AR Rahman and talented singers Sonu Nigam and Mohit Chauhan graced the stage. Rahman initiated the musical segment with the song Maa Tujhe Salaam, later engaging in a duet performance. Mohit Chauhan then captivated the audience with his melodious Masakali, followed by Sonu Nigam's enchanting performance of Tu Hi Tu. Rahman further enthralled the crowd with iconic tracks like Dil Se, Jai Ho, and Chaiyya Chiyya.

Adding excitement to the festivities, social media sensation Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, made a stylish entrance in a white suit, showcasing his version of the famous helicopter shot inspired by the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni, inviting onlookers to throw a ball his way to show his skills.