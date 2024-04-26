Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan Team up after 14 Years for Fantasy Horror Film

Hyderabad: There have been talks of an upcoming collaboration between Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan, and Ekta Kapoor. In a recent update, filmmaker Priyadarshan confirmed a reunion with Akshay after 14 years. They have previously collaborated on films such as Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhaag, and Garam Masala. Ekta Kapoor will produce this new venture, which is billed as a horror fantasy story with a humorous twist.

In a recent interview with a newswire, Priyadarshan revealed that he has completed filming for his documentary series about the history of the Ram Mandir and will now collaborate with Akshay on an important project. He says, "Now that I've finished my docu-series on the history of the Ram Mandir, I'm starting work on my most important film with Akshay, which will be produced by Ekta Kapoor. It is a horror fantasy with humour."

Talking about his collaboration with the superstar, Priyadarshan said: "It is always a pleasure to collaborate with Akshay. From our first film to this one, he has always performed admirably in terms of emotional control. I was looking for a nice subject to partner with him, and I believe this one is it."

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's fantasy horror film will be produced by Ekta Kapoor and explores Indian superstitions against a magical backdrop. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa director stated that, unlike his first horror film, which was a psychological thriller, this one will be a fantasy set against the backdrop of magic, which he refers to as one of India's oldest superstitions.

On the work front, Akshay's latest film, Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, has been in theatres for seventeen days. It also stars Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles.