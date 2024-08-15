Akshay Kumar, Allu Arjun, Yash and Others Mark Independence Day with Special Posts

Hyderabad: On the 78th Independence Day, several celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Allu Arjun, Yash, Priyanka Chopra, veteran actors Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff, and others shared their greetings on social media. The theme for this year's Independence Day is Viksit Bharat @ 2047, which aims to propel the Government's efforts to transform India into a developed nation by 2047. The celebration marks the 11th time PM Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort on Independence Day, making him the third Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi to achieve this milestone.

Independence Day Greetings from Celebrities (Instagram)

On the special day, Akshay Kumar posted an Instagram story featuring the national flag and a message that read, "Celebrating freedom, pride, and progress. May our flag always fly high and our hearts be filled with pride. salute to our freedom. Best wishes to all of you on Independence Day. Jai Hind."

South superstar Allu Arjun basking in the freedom fervour posted a picture of the Indian flag on his social media handle. It had the message 'happy 78th Independence day' written over it. Another south actor, KGF star Yash, joined the chorus. He wrote: "May the spirit of freedom continue to inspire generations to come." Dulquer Salmaan too chimed in and wished his fans on the special occasion of the 78th year of Independence.

Sunny Deol shared a photo of a smiling child holding the Indian flag, with a caption that said, "Happy Independence Day: Love your motherland. Remember those who fought for freedom. Be a good human being and a good Indian." Jackie Shroff posted a video showcasing the beauty of the nation on his Instagram story, captioning it with "Happy Independence Day."

Arjun Kapoor shared an animated image of himself holding the national flag to greet his fans on this occasion. Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt also sent their special wishes through social media. The desi girl Priyanka Chopra shared a video of the national flag with the message 'Happy Independence Day.'

