ETV Bharat / entertainment

Akshay Kumar All Praises For Su From So; Asks Film's Producer Raj B Shetty To 'Make A Movie' With Him

Bengaluru: Kannada cinema continues to make waves across India, and now Bollywood's action superstar Akshay Kumar has joined the conversation. After the runaway success of Raj B Shetty's Su From So, Akshay personally reached out to him and producer Balakrishna.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Balakrishna, who is also the producer of Toby and a close aide of Raj B Shetty, revealed: "Akshay Kumar sir had watched our film Su From So. That's why he himself called us. Raj B Shetty and I went and met him. Then Akshay sir talked a lot about our South films."

The meeting took place in Ooty, where Akshay is currently shooting his upcoming Hindi film Haiwaan, produced by Kannada's KVN Productions. During their conversation, Akshay reportedly told Raj B Shetty: "If you have a good story, say, let's make a movie."