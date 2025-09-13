ETV Bharat / entertainment

Akshay Kumar All Praises For Su From So; Asks Film's Producer Raj B Shetty To 'Make A Movie' With Him

Akshay Kumar met Raj B Shetty and Balakrishna in Ooty. The latter shares meeting insights with ETV Bharat's Ravikumar MK.

Akshay Kumar met Raj B Shetty
Akshay Kumar met Raj B Shetty (Photo: Special Arrangement)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : September 13, 2025 at 6:48 PM IST

Bengaluru: Kannada cinema continues to make waves across India, and now Bollywood's action superstar Akshay Kumar has joined the conversation. After the runaway success of Raj B Shetty's Su From So, Akshay personally reached out to him and producer Balakrishna.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Balakrishna, who is also the producer of Toby and a close aide of Raj B Shetty, revealed: "Akshay Kumar sir had watched our film Su From So. That's why he himself called us. Raj B Shetty and I went and met him. Then Akshay sir talked a lot about our South films."

The meeting took place in Ooty, where Akshay is currently shooting his upcoming Hindi film Haiwaan, produced by Kannada's KVN Productions. During their conversation, Akshay reportedly told Raj B Shetty: "If you have a good story, say, let's make a movie."

Balakrishna confirmed that Akshay appreciated the concept of Su From So and showed genuine interest in future collaborations. He added: "It's true that Akshay Kumar sir asked Raj B Shetty if he had a good story. It's a surprise that he even considered a film under Raj's direction."

Su From So, made on a modest budget, stormed into the Rs 100 crore club and is being dubbed in Hindi after receiving widespread acclaim. The film's rights have already been sold, extending its reach to a pan-India audience.

Akshay Kumar met Balakrishna
Akshay Kumar met Balakrishna (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Raj B Shetty, known for content-driven hits like Ondu Motteya Kathe, Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana, and Toby, has become a name to reckon with nationwide. Currently, he has two acting projects lined up and is also preparing to direct his next film.

Balakrishna hinted that if Raj develops the right script, and if Akshay agrees, the collaboration could mark a significant Kannada–Bollywood crossover.

