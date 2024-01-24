Akhiyaan Gulaab: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon build romance in love ballad

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya introduces the fresh on-screen pairing of Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Building on the initial wave of anticipation, the first song and trailer of this romantic comedy have heightened excitement among viewers. Now, a new love track titled Akhiyaan Gulaab has been released, offering a delightful glimpse into the dreamy chemistry shared by the lead stars.

The makers of the upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya unveiled the latest song from the album on Wednesday. Titled Akhiyaan Gulaab, this romantic track showcases the choreography of Vijay Ganguly and is composed, sung, and penned by Mitraz. The music video features Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, igniting the screen with their sizzling chemistry as they groove on the beachside and at a pool party, decked up in chic outfits. The video ends with a steamy lip-lock between the actors.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is billed as a family entertainer, telling the story of a man who falls deeply in love with a woman named Sifra and yearns to marry her. However, the plot takes an unexpected turn when it is revealed that Sifra is indeed a robot. The trailer provides a tantalizing glimpse into this unconventional romance, promising an emotional and unpredictable journey.

Helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar. Also starring veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in significant roles, this captivating love story is scheduled to hit theaters on February 9, 2024, perfectly timed for Valentine's week.