Loading...

Akhiyaan Gulaab: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon build romance in love ballad

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : Jan 24, 2024, 2:10 PM IST

Akhiyaan Gulaab: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon build romance in love ballad

The makers of the upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya dropped the second song Akhiyaan Gulaab on Wednesday. Featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, the song beautifully captures the essence of love, making it an enchanting addition to playlists.

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya introduces the fresh on-screen pairing of Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Building on the initial wave of anticipation, the first song and trailer of this romantic comedy have heightened excitement among viewers. Now, a new love track titled Akhiyaan Gulaab has been released, offering a delightful glimpse into the dreamy chemistry shared by the lead stars.

The makers of the upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya unveiled the latest song from the album on Wednesday. Titled Akhiyaan Gulaab, this romantic track showcases the choreography of Vijay Ganguly and is composed, sung, and penned by Mitraz. The music video features Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, igniting the screen with their sizzling chemistry as they groove on the beachside and at a pool party, decked up in chic outfits. The video ends with a steamy lip-lock between the actors.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is billed as a family entertainer, telling the story of a man who falls deeply in love with a woman named Sifra and yearns to marry her. However, the plot takes an unexpected turn when it is revealed that Sifra is indeed a robot. The trailer provides a tantalizing glimpse into this unconventional romance, promising an emotional and unpredictable journey.

Helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar. Also starring veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in significant roles, this captivating love story is scheduled to hit theaters on February 9, 2024, perfectly timed for Valentine's week.

READ MORE

  1. Akhiyaan Gulaab: Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor Head to Jaipur for TBMAUJ's Song Launch
  2. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya trailer out: Shahid Kapoor falls in love with 'robot' Kriti Sanon
  3. Here's when Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya trailer will be out

TAGGED:

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha JiyaSong Akhiyaan GulaabShahid KapoorKriti Sanon

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Not Out, Out, Not Out: Umpire Commits Hilarious Blooper in Australia Women vs South Africa Women Game

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.