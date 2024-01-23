Akhiyaan Gulaab: Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor Head to Jaipur for TBMAUJ's Song Launch

Hyderabad: The trailer of the much-anticipated romantic drama Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has left fans of Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon thrilled. Now, the actors are all set to captivate their fans once again with their upcoming song Akhiyaan Gulaab. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon have already departed for Jaipur, where the video of the song will be unveiled.

On Tuesday, Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram Story and shared a video featuring herself and her co-star Shahid Kapoor. Both of them, twinning in white, can be seen seated inside a flight, playfully teasing each other. They can also be heard singing the song Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

As per the latest reports, the makers of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya will release the second song Akhiyaan Gulaab on January 24. This grand event is scheduled to take place in Pink City and is anticipated to be attended by ardent fans who are excited to meet their beloved stars and witness the launch of this captivating song. Recently, Shahid Kapoor took to social media, revealing that he has been listening to the song on repeat.

Before this, the makers of the film unveiled the film's trailer, which begins with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's romantic sequences, displaying playful flirtation between the two. However, in the following scene, Shahid introduces Kriti to his family, completely unaware that she is a robot and that her name, Sifra, holds a deeper meaning. As the video progresses, we witness her seamless integration into Shahid's family until a fateful night when she suddenly stops functioning. Shahid's aunt, played by Dimple Kapadia, informs him that her battery is drained and in need of recharging. Shahid is left astonished, and what unfolds next is even more intriguing.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was initially scheduled for release in October 2023 and later pushed to December 7 of the same year. The film has now secured a release date during Valentine's Week. Bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar, this film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Shahid and Kriti. The movie also features veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in significant roles.