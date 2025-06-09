ETV Bharat / entertainment

Akhil-Zainab Reception: Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Yash, Others Light Up Akkineni Wedding Extravaganza - Pics Inside

Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee's wedding reception was a star-studded affair in Hyderabad, with Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Yash, and others in attendance.

Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee's wedding
Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee's wedding (Photo: ANI)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : June 9, 2025 at 12:10 PM IST

Hyderabad: Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee's marriage reception in Hyderabad turned into a sparkling star-studded affair with the best talent from the South Indian film industry joining to celebrate the new couple. After the couple's private traditional Telugu wedding, the Akkineni family held a grand reception. Held at their Hyderabad residence, the celebration saw actors, directors, producers, and film industry insiders walking in with style and grace.

Akhil looked dashing in a classic white tuxedo, while Zainab glowed in a peach-hued lehenga adorned with sparkling diamond jewellery. Pictures shared by Annapurna Studios and various celebrities on X (formerly Twitter) flooded the internet, giving fans a glimpse of the glamorous evening. Among the first to arrive was Ram Charan, who wore a royal blue suit, perfectly complementing his wife Upasana Konidela's elegant look. The couple posed warmly with the bride and groom.

Mahesh Babu, another highlight of the evening, arrived with wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara. His well-fitted suit generated some buzz for the online fan group. Yash, the "Rocking Star", garnered some buzz in his casual blazer-and-trouser set, worn with a black t-shirt and his signature green headband. He took a number of selfies with Akhil and Zainab.

The couple also welcomed Suriya, Nani, Kiccha Sudeepa, Adivi Sesh, and filmmakers like Venky Atluri, Arya Sukku, and Buchi Babu Sana. Each guest received a warm shout-out from the Akkineni family on social media, with heartfelt captions thanking them for making the evening special. Producer heavyweights like Ashwini Dutt, KL Narayana, Dil Raju, and BVSN Prasad added to the glamour and grace of the event.

Zainab Ravdjee, daughter of industrialist Zulfi Ravdjee, is an artist and entrepreneur. Akhil and Zainab kept their relationship private until their engagement last year. The wedding took place in the early morning on Friday in a peaceful ceremony, with Akhil wearing a white dhoti-kurta and Zainab in an ivory saree. Nagarjuna, proud father, posted on X sharing the good news: "With great joy, Amala and I share that our beloved son married his beloved Zainab in a lovely ceremony at our house."

