Akhanda 2 Teaser: Balakrishna Returns In Fierce Avatar Ahead Of Birthday; Sequel Promises Bigger Action

Hyderabad: The teaser of the upcoming film Akhanda 2: Thandavam, the sequel to the 2021 Telugu blockbuster Akhanda, was officially unveiled on Monday, June 9, 2025. Released just a day ahead of Nandamuri Balakrishna's birthday, the teaser serves as an early treat for his fans and marks the beginning of the promotional drive for one of the year's most anticipated films.

Directed by Boyapati Srinu, the teaser reintroduces Balakrishna in his most ferocious and divine avatar yet, akin to his dual-role performance from the original. But this time, the movie kicked up a notch in every facet, with more extensive action scenes and catchy visuals suited for fans of mass-action spectacles. With a trident in hand, Balakrishna is shown taking down the opponents in a visually spectacular manner that exploits his both divine and destructive sides.

Titled Akhanda 2: Thandavam, the movie is an action extravaganza containing a spiritual, mythological, and horror elements. The sequel clearly has exceeded the original with its expanse and drama. Director Boyapati Srinu's action-packed storytelling is on full display, while music composer Thaman S returns with a high-voltage background score that adds intensity to every frame. The teaser wisely gives no plot details but excels in giving audiences a glimpse into the cast and crew's presentation of tone, cinema scale and the "spiritual" element that drives it.

Presented by M Tejaswini Nandamuri, Akhanda 2 is produced by Raam Achanta and Gopi Achanta of the 14 Reels Plus banner. Akhanda 2 is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 25, 2025, coinciding with the Dussehra festival. The film's cinematography is done by C Ramprasad and Santoshh D Detakae, with the editing by Tammiraju. The art direction is by AS Prakash.