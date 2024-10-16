Akhanda 2: Balakrishna's Next with Boyapati Srinu Goes On Floors, Superstar's Daughter Nara Brahmani Claps Muhurat Shot - Watch

Hyderabad: Few partnerships in film industry spark as much excitement as that of Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Boyapati Srinu. After delivering a string of hits—Simha, Legend, and Akhanda—the duo is set to thrill audiences once again with their fourth collaboration, officially titled Akhanda 2 – Thaandavam. The announcement, made during the auspicious Dussehra festival, has set the film community abuzz with anticipation.

Akhanda 2 Puja Ceremony

On Wednesday, the film was formally launched here. The title reveal comes alongside a striking concept poster, which suggests that this sequel will delve deeper into themes of Hindu mythology, centering on powerful action and spirituality. The imagery of the poster hints at a narrative infused with references to Lord Shiva, promising a more intense cinematic experience than its predecessor.

Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu's Akhanda 2 Goes On Floors, Superstar's Daughter Nara Brahmani Claps Muhurat Shot (Video: ETV Bharat)

Nara Brahmani Launches Akhanda2

The launch event was graced by Balakrishna and the film’s cast and crew participating in a traditional puja ceremony. Notably, Pragya Jaiswal, the leading lady, marked her presence in a stunning royal blue saree. The muhurat clap was performed by Balakrishna's daughter, Nara Brahmani, who opted for an elegant beige ensemble for the Akhanda 2 puja ceremony.

Akhanda2 - Thaandavam Title Theme

The title poster is visually striking, incorporating elements of spirituality with a captivating font featuring a crystal Lingam and Shiva Linga, complemented by the powerful caption Thaandavam and Damarukams, symbolizing Lord Shiva’s cosmic dance. The majestic Himalayas in the background add to the poster's grandeur, hinting at an expansive narrative filled with high-octane action and emotional depth.

Akhanda 2 Team

Akhanda 2 is particularly significant for Balakrishna and Boyapati as it marks their first Pan India film. Produced by Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the 14 Reels Plus banner, Akhanda 2 – Thaandavam promises to be an ambitious project with Balakrishna's younger daughter M Tejaswini Nandamuri serving as the presenter.

Akhanda 2 will also feature a talented technical team, including S Thaman, who composed the score for the first film. C Ramprasad will handle cinematography, while Santoshh D Detakae will contribute to the visual storytelling. The art direction will be overseen by AS Prakash, and Tammiraju will serve as the editor.

As Boyapati Srinu has showcased Balakrishna in larger-than-life roles, Akhanda 2 is expected to continue this trend with a compelling script designed for universal appeal. The film is poised to be the most expensive project yet for both the actor and director, with a substantial budget that reflects their ambition.