ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi To Stream On OTT Soon; TV Premiere Date Locked?

After a decent run at the box office, Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi is all set to debut on Netflix soon.

Ajith Kumar in Vidaamuyarchi
Ajith Kumar in Vidaamuyarchi (Photo: Film Poster)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Feb 20, 2025, 2:05 PM IST

Updated : Feb 20, 2025, 2:21 PM IST

Hyderabad: Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar's action thriller Vidaamuyarchi hit theatres on February 6, 2025, amid high expectations. However, after an initial surge, the film witnessed a steady decline, minting Rs 79.35 crore within 14 days of its release. The film is inspired by the 1997 American thriller Breakdown and received much praise for its high-octane action and gripping storyline.

Now, for fans of the actor and the action genre, here is an exciting update on the film's OTT release. The Magizh Thirumeni directorial is now heading towards the end of its box office run with the focus shifted to the OTT release to reach a wider audience. Vidaamuyarchi is reportedly set to premiere on the OTT platform Netflix on March 28, 2025.

Though the exact details are yet to be confirmed by the makers, Netflix has secured the post-theatrical streaming rights for the film. This will provide fans who missed it in theatres a chance to experience the thrilling action and suspense in the comfort of their homes.

Vidaamuyarchi has also secured satellite rights with Sun TV, ensuring a grand television premiere. If latest buzz around the film's TV premiere is anything to go by, Vidaamuyarchi is likely to be showcased on April 14, 2025, in time for Tamil New Year celebrations. While Vidaamuyarchi may not have set the box office on fire, its OTT and TV premieres are highly awaited by fans of the actor.

The action thriller is backed by Lyca Productions, and stars Ajith alongside Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, and others. Despite opening to stellar reviews, the film's box office run was a mixed affair.

Read More

  1. Vidaamuyarchi X Review: Is Ajith Kumar Starrer Perfect Blend of Romance and Action? Find Out Here
  2. Padma Awards 2025: Arijit Singh, Balakrishna, And Ajith Kumar Among Prestigious Awardees
  3. Lokesh Kanagaraj On Collaborating With Ajith Kumar: 'It Will Happen Soon'

Hyderabad: Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar's action thriller Vidaamuyarchi hit theatres on February 6, 2025, amid high expectations. However, after an initial surge, the film witnessed a steady decline, minting Rs 79.35 crore within 14 days of its release. The film is inspired by the 1997 American thriller Breakdown and received much praise for its high-octane action and gripping storyline.

Now, for fans of the actor and the action genre, here is an exciting update on the film's OTT release. The Magizh Thirumeni directorial is now heading towards the end of its box office run with the focus shifted to the OTT release to reach a wider audience. Vidaamuyarchi is reportedly set to premiere on the OTT platform Netflix on March 28, 2025.

Though the exact details are yet to be confirmed by the makers, Netflix has secured the post-theatrical streaming rights for the film. This will provide fans who missed it in theatres a chance to experience the thrilling action and suspense in the comfort of their homes.

Vidaamuyarchi has also secured satellite rights with Sun TV, ensuring a grand television premiere. If latest buzz around the film's TV premiere is anything to go by, Vidaamuyarchi is likely to be showcased on April 14, 2025, in time for Tamil New Year celebrations. While Vidaamuyarchi may not have set the box office on fire, its OTT and TV premieres are highly awaited by fans of the actor.

The action thriller is backed by Lyca Productions, and stars Ajith alongside Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, and others. Despite opening to stellar reviews, the film's box office run was a mixed affair.

Read More

  1. Vidaamuyarchi X Review: Is Ajith Kumar Starrer Perfect Blend of Romance and Action? Find Out Here
  2. Padma Awards 2025: Arijit Singh, Balakrishna, And Ajith Kumar Among Prestigious Awardees
  3. Lokesh Kanagaraj On Collaborating With Ajith Kumar: 'It Will Happen Soon'
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2025, 2:21 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VIDAAMUYARCHI OTT RELEASEAJITH KUMAR FILM VIDAAMUYARCHITRISHA KRISHNANENTERTAINMENT NEWSTAMIL ACTOR AJITH KUMAR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.