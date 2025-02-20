Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi To Stream On OTT Soon; TV Premiere Date Locked?

Hyderabad: Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar's action thriller Vidaamuyarchi hit theatres on February 6, 2025, amid high expectations. However, after an initial surge, the film witnessed a steady decline, minting Rs 79.35 crore within 14 days of its release. The film is inspired by the 1997 American thriller Breakdown and received much praise for its high-octane action and gripping storyline.

Now, for fans of the actor and the action genre, here is an exciting update on the film's OTT release. The Magizh Thirumeni directorial is now heading towards the end of its box office run with the focus shifted to the OTT release to reach a wider audience. Vidaamuyarchi is reportedly set to premiere on the OTT platform Netflix on March 28, 2025.

Though the exact details are yet to be confirmed by the makers, Netflix has secured the post-theatrical streaming rights for the film. This will provide fans who missed it in theatres a chance to experience the thrilling action and suspense in the comfort of their homes.

Vidaamuyarchi has also secured satellite rights with Sun TV, ensuring a grand television premiere. If latest buzz around the film's TV premiere is anything to go by, Vidaamuyarchi is likely to be showcased on April 14, 2025, in time for Tamil New Year celebrations. While Vidaamuyarchi may not have set the box office on fire, its OTT and TV premieres are highly awaited by fans of the actor.

The action thriller is backed by Lyca Productions, and stars Ajith alongside Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, and others. Despite opening to stellar reviews, the film's box office run was a mixed affair.