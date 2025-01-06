Ajith Kumar's Bold New Look In Good Bad Ugly Excites Fans; Film's Release Date Revealed

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated film Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar, is set to hit theatres on April 10, 2025. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the announcement has sparked excitement among fans.

The release date was revealed alongside an intriguing poster featuring Ajith in a suave salt-and-pepper look. Seated on a sofa with a gun in hand, his intense gaze has boosted the film's hype. Sharing the poster on X, Ajith's manager wrote, "Maamey...date locked for VERA LEVEL ENTERTAINMENT. #GoodBadUgly is coming to the BIG SCREENS on 10th April, 2025." Fans have since flooded social media with comments of anticipation.

The film features Trisha Krishnan as the female lead opposite Ajith Kumar. With music by GV Prakash Kumar and cinematography by Abinandan Ramanujam, Good Bad Ugly promises a visual and auditory treat.

Meanwhile, Ajith recently addressed his fans, requesting them to refrain from chanting the viral slogan "Kadavuley Ajithey" at public events. In a statement issued in Tamil and English, the actor expressed discomfort with superlatives or prefixes being attached to his name.

"I prefer being addressed by my name or initials. I request everyone to stop this slogan-shouting practice immediately. My sincere appeal is to work hard, play hard without hurting others, look after your families, and be law-abiding citizens. Live and let live," Ajith wrote.

With the buzz around Good Bad Ugly, the film's release is shaping up to be one of the most awaited events of the year. Fans are counting down to April 10 to witness Ajith's next cinematic spectacle.