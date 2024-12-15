ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ajith Kumar Wraps up Filming for Good Bad Ugly; Leaves Fans in Awe with New Look

Ajith Kumar wraps up filming for Good Bad Ugly. The director Adhik Ravichandran shared the news with pictures from the last day of the shoot.

Ajith Completes Shoot for Good Bad Ugly
Ajith Completes Shoot for Good Bad Ugly (Photo: ANI)
Hyderabad: Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar has officially wrapped up the shooting for his highly anticipated film Good Bad Ugly. The director of the film, Adhik Ravichandran, shared the exciting news on social media, revealing pictures and videos from the final day of the shoot. The posts offered fans a glimpse of Ajith's remarkable transformation for the role, which has generated significant buzz and anticipation for the movie's release.

Ajith, who has always been known for his versatile performances and distinctive looks, surprised fans with a clean-shaven appearance for Good Bad Ugly. This new look has left fans nostalgic and excited, as it marks a departure from the actor's signature beard and mustache. The youthful transformation is a stark contrast to some of his previous roles. Ajith's stylish and dashing appearance has only increased anticipation for his portrayal in the film.

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, Good Bad Ugly is Ajith's 63rd film as a lead actor, and it promises to be an action-packed venture with plenty of suspense. Alongside Ajith, the film stars Trisha Krishnan, Prasanna, Sunil, Arjun Das, and Yogi Babu, with a powerful musical score composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar. The film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, began its principal photography in May 2024 in Hyderabad, with portions of the film shot in Spain.

The film is currently slated for a release on January 10, 2025, during the auspicious festival of Pongal. However, at the recent Pushpa 2 event, the makers hinted at a slight delay in the film.

