Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly Pulled From Netflix After Court Order Over Ilaiyaraaja's Songs: The Legal Battle Explained

Hyderabad: Ajith Kumar's action comedy film Good Bad Ugly has been removed from Netflix India just four months after its digital release. The decision follows a Madras High Court order restraining the film's producers, Mythri Movie Makers, from exhibiting the movie with three of legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja's hit songs, which were allegedly used without proper authorisation.

Why Was The Film Taken Down?

When users search for "Good Bad Ugly" on Netflix India, they receive the following message: "Oops, we haven't got that. Try searching for another movie, show, actor, director or genre." The takedown comes after Justice N Senthilkumar ruled earlier this month that the producers could not exhibit the film in any format containing the disputed tracks.

The controversy began in April, when Ilaiyaraaja issued a legal notice to Mythri Movie Makers. He alleged that altered versions of his songs Ottha Ruba Tharen, En Jodi Manja Kuruvi, and Ilamai Idho Idho were used in the Ajith Kumar starrer without his consent. The composer demanded Rs 5 crore in compensation and sought the removal of the songs from the film.

The Producers' Defence