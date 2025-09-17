Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly Pulled From Netflix After Court Order Over Ilaiyaraaja's Songs: The Legal Battle Explained
Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly has been removed from Netflix India after a court order over Ilaiyaraaja's songs sparked a copyright battle.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 17, 2025 at 1:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ajith Kumar's action comedy film Good Bad Ugly has been removed from Netflix India just four months after its digital release. The decision follows a Madras High Court order restraining the film's producers, Mythri Movie Makers, from exhibiting the movie with three of legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja's hit songs, which were allegedly used without proper authorisation.
Why Was The Film Taken Down?
When users search for "Good Bad Ugly" on Netflix India, they receive the following message: "Oops, we haven't got that. Try searching for another movie, show, actor, director or genre." The takedown comes after Justice N Senthilkumar ruled earlier this month that the producers could not exhibit the film in any format containing the disputed tracks.
The controversy began in April, when Ilaiyaraaja issued a legal notice to Mythri Movie Makers. He alleged that altered versions of his songs Ottha Ruba Tharen, En Jodi Manja Kuruvi, and Ilamai Idho Idho were used in the Ajith Kumar starrer without his consent. The composer demanded Rs 5 crore in compensation and sought the removal of the songs from the film.
The Producers' Defence
Producer Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, however, maintained that the team acted within the law. Speaking to a newswire, he said, "We have taken permission from all the music labels required for the songs we used in the film. The labels hold the rights, so we have followed protocol and taken NOCs from them. We have done things by the book."
In spite of the continuing legal battle, Good Bad Ugly proved to be a box office success, earning more than Rs 248 crore globally following its theatrical release on April 10. It was released on Netflix on May 8 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.
Broader Implications For Streaming And Licensing
The case raises pertinent issues regarding music rights in Indian films, especially for OTT platforms. Producers usually obtain rights from music companies, but composers such as Ilaiyaraaja contend that they own moral and creative rights over their compositions. This issue had arisen earlier, too - Ilaiyaraaja had also issued legal notices to the producers of Manjummel Boys over such issues.
Netflix has not issued an official statement on the matter, though sources indicate the takedown was directly linked to the court's restraining order.
Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, Good Bad Ugly features Ajith Kumar alongside Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Prasanna, Prabhu, and Jackie Shroff.
