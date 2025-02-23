Ajith Kumar Faces Second Major Accident in a Month as His Car Flips Over During Race

Hyderabad: Tamil actor Ajith Kumar, who is also a car racer, recently got involved in a horrible accident during the recent Porsche Sprint Challenge in Valencia, Spain. The actor has returned to professional racing after more than 15 years of hiatus and also owns his own car racing company by the name Ajith Kumar Racing. It happened to be his second major accident in a month of racing.

According to a video shared by Ajith's manager Suresh Chandra on social media, Ajith's car banged into another racer and flipped several times before coming to rest. Later Chandra gave a follow-up post saying that Ajith had shown remarkable determination by going back to his pit in an attempt to race after having rolled over several times in the first car crash.

The second crash, however, proved more damaging with two flips. "His perseverance is stronger, and he comes out unscathed again to continue the race," Chandra tweeted, reassuring fans that Ajith was okay and thanking them for their prayers and support. Just before the crash, Ajith had astonished his team with a splendid practice lap time of 1:39.9 at the Valencia Circuit.

However, racing has surely kept Ajith away from films. The actor had announced that he would not be signing new projects, as he would be all tied up with racing from now on till the month between October and March, the start of the racing season. He was most recently seen in Vidaamuyarchi, which failed to make a mark at the box office. He will be next seen in Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, which releases on April 10, 2025.