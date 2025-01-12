ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ajith Kumar Celebrates Dubai 24H Win With a Kiss to Wife Shalini, R Madhavan, Others Congratulate - Watch

Ajith Kumar overcame a deadly accident to win 3rd place in Dubai 24H. He celebrated the win with a kiss to his wife Shalini.

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar
Tamil actor Ajith Kumar (Photo: IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jan 12, 2025, 5:30 PM IST

Hyderabad: Tamil actor Ajith Kumar, who is best known for his action-packed roles on screen, is also an avid race car enthusiast. The actor took part in the Dubai 24H Series after a fatal accident that occurred during a practice session. Despite that, the actor competed in the race, finishing third in the 991 category and Spirit of the Race in the GT4 category. The actor became emotional and celebrated his achievement with his wife and children.

The Tamil actor recently returned to racing, competing in the 24H Dubai 2025 endurance race over the weekend. The actor's team, Ajith Kumar Racing, won some races there, and he was seen celebrating it by kissing his wife at the race course and later waving the Indian flag. In a video going viral, he can be seen waving the Indian flag as he runs out of the pavilion. Later, he was also seen waving the flag while blowing flying kisses to his supporters.

His team posted on X (previously known as Twitter): "Double whammy for Ajith kumar. 3rd place in the 991 category and Spirit of the race in the gt4 category. What a remarkable comeback after an accident due to a break failure (sic)." Videos of the actor jumping with his colleagues as soon as the winners were declared have gone viral on X, with one user remarking, "#Ajithkumar - The Man is celebrating the success with full Vibe."

Upon Ajith's win, R Madhavan shared a photo with him on social media along with the caption, "So so proud.. what a man. The one and only. Ajith Kumar." "Congratulations #AjithkumarRacing team #ajithsaar #AK #Thala #24HRracingDubai," wrote Venkat Prabhu.

Adhik Ravichandran, the director of Kumar's upcoming movie, Good Bad Ugly, shared a video of him holding the award and waving the Indian flag with his kid on social media, stating, "You made India proud. We Love u sir. We are all proud of you dear sir. #AjithKumar racing." "CONGRATS, dear AJITH SIR," wrote Director Siva, adding, "wishing you and ur team great happiness. keep winning dear sir KEEP INSPIRING US ALWAYS. great respect and love to ur GRIT and perseverance determination."

Read More

  1. Lokesh Kanagaraj On Collaborating With Ajith Kumar: 'It Will Happen Soon'
  2. 'Fit and Fine': Ajith Kumar's Manager Confirms No Injuries After Dubai Racing Crash
  3. Ajith Kumar Starrer Vidaamuyarchi Release Postponed; Boost For Ram Charan's Game Changer?

Hyderabad: Tamil actor Ajith Kumar, who is best known for his action-packed roles on screen, is also an avid race car enthusiast. The actor took part in the Dubai 24H Series after a fatal accident that occurred during a practice session. Despite that, the actor competed in the race, finishing third in the 991 category and Spirit of the Race in the GT4 category. The actor became emotional and celebrated his achievement with his wife and children.

The Tamil actor recently returned to racing, competing in the 24H Dubai 2025 endurance race over the weekend. The actor's team, Ajith Kumar Racing, won some races there, and he was seen celebrating it by kissing his wife at the race course and later waving the Indian flag. In a video going viral, he can be seen waving the Indian flag as he runs out of the pavilion. Later, he was also seen waving the flag while blowing flying kisses to his supporters.

His team posted on X (previously known as Twitter): "Double whammy for Ajith kumar. 3rd place in the 991 category and Spirit of the race in the gt4 category. What a remarkable comeback after an accident due to a break failure (sic)." Videos of the actor jumping with his colleagues as soon as the winners were declared have gone viral on X, with one user remarking, "#Ajithkumar - The Man is celebrating the success with full Vibe."

Upon Ajith's win, R Madhavan shared a photo with him on social media along with the caption, "So so proud.. what a man. The one and only. Ajith Kumar." "Congratulations #AjithkumarRacing team #ajithsaar #AK #Thala #24HRracingDubai," wrote Venkat Prabhu.

Adhik Ravichandran, the director of Kumar's upcoming movie, Good Bad Ugly, shared a video of him holding the award and waving the Indian flag with his kid on social media, stating, "You made India proud. We Love u sir. We are all proud of you dear sir. #AjithKumar racing." "CONGRATS, dear AJITH SIR," wrote Director Siva, adding, "wishing you and ur team great happiness. keep winning dear sir KEEP INSPIRING US ALWAYS. great respect and love to ur GRIT and perseverance determination."

Read More

  1. Lokesh Kanagaraj On Collaborating With Ajith Kumar: 'It Will Happen Soon'
  2. 'Fit and Fine': Ajith Kumar's Manager Confirms No Injuries After Dubai Racing Crash
  3. Ajith Kumar Starrer Vidaamuyarchi Release Postponed; Boost For Ram Charan's Game Changer?

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AJITH KUMAR RACING WINDUBAI 24H RACEAJITH WITH WIFE SHALINIR MADHAVANTAMIL ACTOR AJITH KUMAR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.