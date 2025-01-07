ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ajith Kumar's Car Crashes During Dubai Race Practice, Actor Walks Away Unhurt - Watch

Actor Ajith Kumar's car crashed during a high-speed practice session for the 24H Dubai race. Fortunately, he escaped uninjured, and repairs are underway.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 40 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Actor Ajith Kumar's car met with an accident during a high-speed racing practice session in Dubai ahead of the highly anticipated 24H Dubai 2025 endurance race. The incident occurred while the actor and his newly launched racing team, Ajith Kumar Racing, were preparing for the competition.

Reports reveal that the car lost control and crashed into a retaining wall during the practice session. Although the vehicle was severely damaged, Ajith Kumar escaped uninjured. Sources confirm that the car is being repaired and will be ready for the race, which is scheduled to take place from January 9 to 12 in Dubai.

CCTV footage of the accident has surfaced online, leaving fans and racing enthusiasts shocked. Despite the incident, Ajith Kumar is said to be in high spirits and focused on his preparations for the competition. Photos and videos of the actor's first practice session and team discussions have also been circulating on social media, garnering significant attention.

Ajith Kumar Racing's entry into the 24H Dubai 2025 marks the team's competitive debut and the beginning of an intense endurance racing campaign. With the support of Bas Koeten Racing as its technical and logistical partner, the team is poised to make a strong impression.

Ajith, who returned to Chennai after celebrating the New Year in Singapore with his family, flew to Dubai for the race preparations. Fans eagerly await his performance in this challenging and prestigious event.

