Ajith Kumar Adds Swanky Porsche worth Rs 4 Cr to His High-end Car Collection; Wife Shalini Says 'He’s Got My Heart'

Hyderabad: Ajith Kumar, the celebrated South Indian actor known for his passion for motor vehicles and racing, has recently added a new gem to his impressive collection. The actor's latest acquisition is a Porsche GT3 RS, valued at Rs 4 crore. The luxury car has already generated significant buzz online after Ajith's wife Shalini shared a picture of the superstar with his new swanky car.
Taking to Instagram, Shalini Ajith Kumar dropped a picture of the Varalaru actor with his latest possession. Along with the picture, she wrote: "He's got the Car, the STyle and my HEART." The latest addition to his car collection had social media abuzz with fans going gaga over his passion for luxury cars. Reacting to the post, a fan commented: "GT3RS finally gets the AK." Another one wrote: "His Never Ending Love Towards Cars ❤️🤩 >>>."
This follows his recent purchase of a Ferrari, worth Rs 9 crore, fueling excitement among fans about the actor's high-profile purchases. Ajith Kumar's love for motorcycles and racing has been a defining aspect of his life, long before he achieved fame in the film industry. His fascination with motorsports is not just a hobby but a professional pursuit. The Tamil actor has competed in several prestigious international racing events, including the 2003 Formula BMW Asia Championship and the 2010 FIA Formula Two Championship. Additionally, he participates in motorcycle tours across the globe, keeping his fans updated about his adventures on social media.
On the professional front, Ajith is occupied with two of his upcoming projects. He is set to star in the highly anticipated films, Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly. The former, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, is expected to be Ajith's next release, with fans eagerly awaiting the announcement of its release date.
