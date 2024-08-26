ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ajayante Randam Moshanam Trailer: Tovino Thomas Shines in Multi-Era Drama - Watch

Hyderabad: The trailer for Tovino Thomas' highly anticipated film, Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM), has been released, generating significant buzz ahead of its grand Onam release on September 12, 2024. Directed by debutant Jithin Laal, the film promises an epic narrative blending history, drama, and action, set to captivate audiences with its intricate storytelling and stunning visuals.

The trailer opens with a voiceover describing a meteorite that struck the fictional village of Haripuram centuries ago, setting the stage for a journey through time. Tovino Thomas takes on three distinct roles across different eras: Kunji Kelu, a mighty warrior; Maniyan, a notorious burglar; and Ajayan, a man grappling with his grandfather's tarnished legacy as a thief. The trailer showcases Thomas's remarkable versatility as he transitions seamlessly between these characters.

Accompanying Thomas is a stellar cast including Aishwarya Rajesh, Krithi Shetty, and Surabhi Lakshmi, who add depth and intrigue to the narrative. Supporting performances from Basil Joseph, Maala Parvathy, and Jagadish further enhance the film's rich storytelling. The trailer hints at intense action sequences, emotional depth, and a visually immersive experience, underscored by stunning cinematography.

ARM will be released in both 3D and 2D formats, promising a grand cinematic experience. With a strong technical team including cinematographer Jomon T John, composer Dhibu Ninan Thomas, and editor Shameer Muhammed, the film aims to deliver a visually impactful experience. The official release date will be confirmed soon, but the excitement is already building for this period drama that explores themes of generational honour and legacy.