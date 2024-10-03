Ajay Devgn's Singham Again Trailer To Be Out Soon; Will New Mom Deepika Padukone Attend Grand Event?

Hyderabad: Get ready, fans! The excitement for Singham Again, the latest instalment in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe, is reaching new heights as the trailer launch is just around the corner. Ajay Devgn returns to reprise his iconic role, joined by a stellar ensemble cast that includes Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar. The latest report suggests that the trailer is set to be unveiled on October 7, 2024, at a grand event hosted at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

According to a newswire, the anticipation surrounding the film's trailer is palpable, with fans eagerly awaiting the action-packed preview. The event is expected to draw significant media attention, as well as a large number of fans, all eager to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars including new mother Deepika Padukone and the thrilling content that awaits them in this action film. Sources suggest that the makers are pulling out all the stops to ensure that the trailer launch is as spectacular as the film itself, further enhancing the excitement for this fifth instalment in the franchise.

Set to hit theatres on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Singham Again promises to deliver a captivating narrative and a high-octane experience that fans have come to love. With the trailer launch just days away, the buzz surrounding the film is set to intensify, with the return of one of Bollywood's most beloved cop characters to the big screen.