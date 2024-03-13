Ajay Devgn to Return for De De Pyaar De 2, Makers Reveal Release Date

Actor Ajay Devgn is all set to return with the sequel of 2019 romantic comedy De De Pyaar De. The makers of the upcoming movie announce release date of the film.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is all set to reprise his role in the upcoming film De De Pyaar De 2, a sequel to the 2019 romantic comedy, which also featured Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu. On Wednesday, the makers took to social media and shared an update of the film, regarding the release date.

Taking to Instagram, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg's production house Luv Films dropped an update on the film with a caption that read, "De De Pyaar De 2 will release on 1st May 2025. The film is directed by @anshul3112, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan & @gargankur82 and written by @tarun.j.85 & Luv Ranjan."

The production house announced the release date of De De Pyaar De 2 as May 1, 2025, with Anshul Sharma directing and Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg producing the movie. The film, written by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan, will see Ajay returning to the franchise, although there is no confirmation yet on Tabu and Rakul reprising their roles.

De De Pyaar De, directed by Luv Ranjan, narrated the story of Aashish Mehra (Ajay), a middle-aged NRI investor embarking on a live-in relationship with Ayesha (Rakul), a young stripper. Things get complicated when Aashish introduces Ayesha to his estranged family, including his ex-wife Manju (Tabu) and their children, leading to a dilemma between his newfound love and rekindled romance with Manju.

Apart from De De Pyaar De 2, Ajay is set to star in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, Raid 2, Maidaan, and Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha alongside Tabu. Ajay's recent movie, Vikas Bahl's Shaitaan, is having a successful run at the box office, grossing Rs 67.75 crore domestically in just five days.

