Son Of Sardaar 2 Trailer: Ajay Devgn Starrer Brings Back Jassi With Digs At Pakistan, Features Border 2 Reference

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Son Of Sardaar 2, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, have released the trailer of the action-comedy on Friday, July 11, 2025. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the sequel to the 2012 hit Son Of Sardaar brings back Devgn's character, Jassi, in a brand-new setting filled with humour, high-octane action, and patriotic undertones.

Set in Scotland, the nearly three-minute-long trailer opens with a nod to the original film and wastes no time plunging into the signature chaos that defines Jassi's world. Ajay Devgn reprises his role with full swagger, this time taking bold digs at Pakistan and even referencing the recently announced Border 2 starring Sunny Deol.

The trailer also builds on the buzz created by the viral teaser, which featured Devgn delivering punchlines, balancing between battle tanks. an apparent tribute to his Phool Aur Kaante debut, and romancing Mrunal Thakur. Their onscreen chemistry, seen in the song Pehla Tu Duja Tu, further highlighted with some playful moments between the leads.

Apart from Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur, the film features Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Neeru Bajwa, Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Vindu Dara Singh, Roshni Walia, Sharat Saxena, Sahil Mehta, and the late Mukul Dev, who makes his final on-screen appearance. Kubbra Sait is seen dancing to dhol beats in the streets of Scotland, bringing the film's colourful Punjabi spirit to an international backdrop.

Sharing the trailer on social media, Ajay Devgn wrote in the caption, "Action! Emotions! Confusion ka bhandaar. JASSI is back, aur iss baar sab kuch double hai! Trailer Out Now: Link In Bio. Warning: Trailer may cause excessive laughter, confusion, and Sardaar ke side effects! #SardaarIsBack #SOS2."

The teaser for Son Of Sardaar 2, released on June 26, had already stirred excitement with glimpses of Devgn's humorous avatar and the film's explosive tone. The trailer only doubles down on the film's promise of delivering a rollicking entertainer packed with drama, desi punchlines, and sardaar-style madness.

Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, Son Of Sardaar 2 is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande, alongside producers N R Pachisia and Pravin Talreja. Kumar Mangat Pathak joins as co-producer. The film is slated for a grand theatrical release on July 25, 2025.