Ajay Devgn Reveals Son Yug Discusses Dating Life with Him: 'He Isn't Afraid Unless...'

Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn and Kajol are undoubtedly two of Bollywood's most beloved stars, but when it comes to parenting, they are just like any other couple, trying to navigate the journey with their children, Yug and Nysa. While the world often sees their glamorous lives on screen, the couple is seemingly committed to being hands-on parents.

Ajay, in a candid interview, opened up about his parenting style, his relationship with Yug, and how he approaches the challenges of raising a teenager. Reflecting on the evolving dynamics between parents and children, Ajay revealed some insightful and often amusing aspects of his equation with his son.

Ajay Devgn, who has been in the industry for decades, admitted that in order to stay relevant, both professionally and personally, he has to stay updated with the mindset and interests of today's teenagers. "I try to learn from them," Ajay said. "I’ve been working for so long, and if I don’t evolve and embrace the way teenagers think today, I'd be left behind."

The actor acknowledged that the current generation of kids is more aware and well-informed than ever before. "They have so much exposure; they know everything," he shared. Unlike the long lectures he used to get as a child, today's teenagers, including his son, are quick to grasp things, often responding with a simple, "I got it," after hearing something just once. This generational shift in communication and learning is something Ajay finds both fascinating and challenging.

Ajay also spoke about the nature of his relationship with Yug. The actor said that he shares a friendship-based connection rather than a strictly authoritative one. "Yug isn't afraid of me unless he has done something wrong," Ajay explained with a laugh. When asked if he ever has to scold his son, he admitted, "Thoda bahut toh daantna padta hai (You have to scold a little), but overall, we're more like friends."

The actor's easy-going approach is evident in the way he handles delicate topics. As Yug is navigating adolescence years, Ajay was asked whether the topic of dating had come up between them. Ajay nodded and said, "Haan woh hoga (Yes, that will happen). He discusses it with me. We are very free with each other on that." In this open, trusting atmosphere, Ajay also takes the opportunity to teach his son about boundaries and limitations based on his age, an approach that Yug understands and respects without argument.

Earlier, Kajol too spoke about her bond with her children. The Do Patti star has also shared that, just like any modern teenager, Nysa and Yug have helped her stay in tune with trends, particularly when it comes to music and social media.