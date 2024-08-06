Ajay Devgn Kickstarts Shoot Of Son Of Sardaar 2 With 'Prayers, Blessings' After Sanjay Dutt Ousted From Sequel

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who last appeared alongside Tabu in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, has commenced the shoot for his latest project, Son of Sardaar 2. On Tuesday, he shared a video on his social media handle marking the initiation of filming for the sequel to the 2012 hit movie. Reports suggest that the movie is being filmed in Scotland.

The video shared on Instagram offers a glimpse into the production, showcasing scenes from the set, including shots taken with a jimmy jib, vibrant depictions of Holi celebrations, dance sequences, as well as appearances by Ajay's son Yug, and a visit to a Gurudwara by the actor. In the caption, Ajay wrote, "The journey of #SonOfSardaar2 begins with prayers, blessings, and an amazing team."

The sequel will continue the storyline where the first film left off. The original movie, directed by Ashwni Dhir, was a remake of SS Rajamouli's Maryada Ramanna and revolved around the fierce rivalry between the Sandhu and Randhawa families. It featured notable actors like Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Juhi Chawla.

Son Of Sardar 2, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, includes several cameo roles from various actors. However, it has been reported that Sanjay Dutt, who played the villain in the first instalment, has been replaced by actor and politician Ravi Kishan due to issues surrounding Sanjay's UK visa application, which was impacted by his prior imprisonment.

The announcement regarding Son of Sardaar 2 comes after Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha's underwhelming performance at the box office. The film garnered just Rs 7.75 crore within its first four days, marking Ajay's lowest opening in ten years, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk.

In addition to Son of Sardaar 2, Ajay is also set to star in the much-anticipated Singham Again. Rohit Shetty, the film's director, previously revealed to news sources that the project is currently progressing through its post-production phase.