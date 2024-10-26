Ajay Devgn Joins Anees Bazmee In Action Drama Naam; Check Film's First Look Poster

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is set to headline the upcoming film Naam, directed by Anees Bazmee. Produced by Anil Roongta under Roongta Entertainment and co-produced with Snigdhaa Movies Pvt. Ltd, Naam is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 22. The makers have treated fans to a first-look poster on Saturday, October 26.

Naam, touted to be a psychological action thriller, delves into the story of a protagonist, played by Devgn, who embarks on a journey to piece together his identity after suffering from memory loss. Shot across picturesque locations in Switzerland and Mumbai, the film promises a visually engaging backdrop that complements its suspenseful storyline.

The project was initially slated for a 2022 release but faced several delays. Now, with its official release set for next month, fans can anticipate Bazmee's fourth collaboration with Devgn following their previous successful films Hulchul, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, and Deewangee.

In addition to Naam, Ajay Devgn will soon appear in Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty and set for release on November 1. The film features Devgn as the beloved Bajirao Singham, facing off against Arjun Kapoor, who portrays a modern-day Ram in a classic "Good versus Evil" plot. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff.

With Naam promising gripping action and psychological intrigue, Devgn's dual releases in November make for an exhilarating season for fans of Bollywood action dramas.