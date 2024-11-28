Ajay Devgn Celebrates '27 Years Of Ishq' With Kajol, Check Out Couple's Then And Now Pics

Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol are celebrating a special milestone as their iconic film Ishq completes 27 years since its release. The romantic comedy, directed by Indra Kumar and released in 1997, became a massive hit and remains a fan favourite to this day. To mark the occasion, Ajay took to social media to share a nostalgic post featuring a beautiful collage of two images: a still from the film and a recent photo of the couple.

Captioning the post, Ajay wrote, "27 years of Ishq and ISHQ @kajol," expressing his love and gratitude for the film and his enduring bond with Kajol. The recent photo shows the couple sitting together, twinning in black, with Ajay affectionately wrapping his arms around his wife. Fans were quick to flood the post with comments, reminiscing about the film's timeless appeal and praising the couple's chemistry.

One fan wrote, "Love you both so much!" Another commented, "I see this FILM MANY TIMES ishq what a film of 90s times." Others called the couple "Bollywood's most-loved pair" and celebrated their on-screen magic and off-screen love story.

About Ishq

Released in November 1997, Ishq was a romantic comedy that struck a perfect balance of humour, drama, and heartwarming romance. The film starred Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Aamir Khan, and Juhi Chawla in lead roles, supported by stellar performances from actors like Johnny Lever, Dalip Tahil, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, and Mohan Joshi.

The plot revolves around two wealthy businessmen, Ranjit (played by Sadashiv Amrapurkar) and Harbanslal (played by Dalip Tahil), who want their children, Ajay (Ajay Devgn) and Madhu (Juhi Chawla), to marry each other. However, their plans go awry when Madhu falls in love with Raja (Aamir Khan), a mechanic, and Ajay falls for Kajal (Kajol), a woman from a modest background. The story explores themes of love, class differences, and familial conflict, all infused with hilarious moments and iconic songs.

Ishq was lauded for its catchy music, directed by Anu Malik, with tracks like Neend Churayi Meri and Mr. Lova Lova becoming instant hits. The film's unforgettable comic scenes, including Johnny Lever's antics and the camaraderie between the lead actors, have made it a cult classic in Bollywood history.

Ajay and Kajol: A Love Story Beyond the Screen

Ishq is not just another film in Ajay Devgn and Kajol's illustrious careers - it holds a special place in their hearts as it marked a turning point in their relationship. The couple reportedly grew closer during the filming of Ishq, and Ajay proposed to Kajol shortly after.

The two first worked together in 1995's Hulchul and Gundaraj before tying the knot on February 24, 1999, in a private ceremony. Over the years, they have collaborated on several films, including Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Dil Kya Kare, Raju Chacha, and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Their on-screen chemistry and real-life bond have made them one of Bollywood's most admired couples.

The couple, who recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary, are parents to two children, Nysa and Yug. Despite their different personalities - Ajay being introverted and Kajol being known for her bubbly nature - their relationship has stood the test of time, making them an inspiration for fans worldwide.

Celebrating 27 Years Of Ishq

Ajay and Kajol's celebration of Ishq's 27th anniversary is a reminder of the film's lasting legacy and the enduring love story of its stars. For fans, the milestone evokes nostalgia for a movie that captured the essence of romance and comedy, with performances that remain etched in Bollywood's history.

As Ajay's social media post continues to garner love, it's clear that Ishq will always hold a special place in the hearts of its audience, serving the magic of timeless cinema and an extraordinary real-life partnership.