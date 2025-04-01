Ajay Devgn's Birthday Special: Revisiting His Bold Statement About 'Lack Of Real Men' In Cinema

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, known for his rugged, macho persona on-screen, is all set to celebrate his birthday on April 2, 2025. As fans gear up to mark the actor's special day, it's the perfect time to revisit his bold statements about the changing dynamics in the film industry.

Ajay Devgn, who has carved a niche for himself with powerful roles in films like Singham and Tanhaji, shared his thoughts on the evolution of masculinity in Bollywood. In an earlier conversation, he spoke about the absence of 'real men' in the industry today, a sharp contrast to the dominating male figures of yesteryears. According to the actor, the current generation of actors lacks the strong, dominant male aura that once defined Bollywood stars. He specifically called out today's actors as "boys" rather than "men," stating that the industry today is filled with actors who, despite their physique, do not possess the inherent attitude and strong screen presence that he associates with real masculinity.

Speaking on a show, Ajay reflected on the golden era of Bollywood, pointing to actors like Jackie Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan, and Sunny Deol. These actors, he said, had an undeniable presence that made their characters stand out. "In today’s world, you don't see a dominating male personality. All are boys; you don't see men-men. In the earlier generation, we saw men - even in my generation, from Jackie Shroff to Amitabh Bachchan, they were all men," Ajay stated.

The actor mentioned that being a 'man' is not just about building a muscular physique. It's the attitude and approach towards life that make a real difference. He fondly recalled moments from films like Khiladi (Akshay Kumar thrashing ten goons) and Ghayal (Sunny Deol pulling out a hand pump), where audiences believed in the characters' strength and power. "When Akshay Kumar was thrashing ten people or Sunny Deol was pulling out a hand pump, we would clap because we believed they could do it. In today's generation, we don't feel that anyone could actually do that," Ajay said, adding that the change in male portrayal is a reflection of a generational shift in upbringing and values.

Along with his birthday celebration, Ajay is also preparing to once again play Amay Patnaik in Raid 2. The sequel to the much-loved 2018 film Raid, which was written and directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, promises even more drama and tension with an incredible cast that includes Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, and Saurabh Shukla. We are sure that Ajay fans are looking forward to seeing his intense performance in the film.