Ajay Devgn And Tabu's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Release Date Moved To THIS Date

Hyderabad: The upcoming romantic drama film Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, featuring Tabu and Ajay Devgn, is scheduled to hit the silver screens on August 2, 2024. Initially slated for a July 5 release alongside the action-packed thriller Kill, the film's release date was postponed at the request of exhibitors and distributors.

Taking to social media, the film's lead actors Ajay Devgn and Tabu have shared a poster of the movie, accompanied by an announcement of the updated release date. The caption of their post read, "The wait ends on 2nd August #AuronMeinKahanDumTha #AMKDTonAug2."

Helmed by Neeraj Pandey, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha also features Shantanu Maheshwari, Saiee Manjrekar, Jimmy Shergill, and Sayaji Shinde in pivotal roles. This romantic drama has been garnering immense attention, with fans eagerly awaiting the opportunity to witness the undeniable chemistry between Tabu and Ajay Devgn in this touching tale.

As the release date approaches, the anticipation surrounding the film continues to build. According to the makers, the excitement for Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha has been growing increasing, with fans eagerly counting down the days until they can experience the heartfelt story crafted by Neeraj Pandey.

Presented by NH Studioz, this Hindi flick is bankrolled by Friday Filmworks, along with producers Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios), Sangeeta Ahir, and Shital Bhatia. Marking another milestone in the successful on-screen pair between Tabu and Ajay Devgn, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience.