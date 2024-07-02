Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt Gear Up for Epic Showdown in Son of Sardaar 2: Report

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has a long list of sequels to his name. While he is currently working on Singham Again, the actor is slated to begin work on Son of Sardaar sequel shortly. The actor has planned out major surprise elements for the comedy franchise's second installment, which is slated to begin production this month.

According to a media report, Ajay will reprise his role as Jassi, while Sanjay Dutt has been cast as his renowned character Balwinder Singh Sandhu, aka Billu. The duo would reportedly have a face-off in the sequel, with Dutt playing a fierce enemy of Devgn. According to the article, the creators have scheduled a 50-day schedule in Scotland that will begin at the end of June.

The film will be directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and will feature Ajay, Sanjay, and Mrunal Thakur in the lead. The Shaitaan actor is currently busy shooting Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, in which he co-stars with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. Ajay is anticipated to wrap up the movie soon.

Following that, he will begin working on Son of Sardaar 2. After concluding his extended Scotland schedule, Devgn will focus on De De Pyaar De 2, which he is likely to shoot in London. Apart from these flicks, Ajay has other sequels, namely Raid 2 and Golmaal 5 in the works. The actor is currently occupied with promoting his forthcoming release, Neeraj Pandey's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, co-starring Tabu.