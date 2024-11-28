ETV Bharat / entertainment

Aishwarya Rai's Viral Video from Dubai Event Fuels Divorce Rumours

Aishwarya Rai's name was displayed without her husband's surname at a Dubai event, fuelling ongoing divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai at Dubai Event
Aishwarya Rai at Dubai Event (Photo: ANI)
Hyderabad: Amid rumours about her separation from actor Abhishek Bachchan, Bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai's name was displayed without the 'Bachchan' surname during an appearance at a high-profile event in Dubai. The actor, who was attending the Global Women's Forum, addressed a gathering of influential women and encouraged innovation, determination, and resilience. However, the name on the screen during her appearance caught the attention of social media users, as it read simply 'Aishwarya Rai - International star.'

Videos from the event were shared on the Dubai Women Establishment's official Instagram account, where Aishwarya was seen in a stunning blue ensemble, captivating the audience with her speech. In one of the videos, her name was shown as 'Aishwarya Rai - International star,' further fuelling speculations about her relationship with Abhishek, with whom she has been married since 2007.

The omission of 'Bachchan' surname comes amid ongoing rumours about the couple's divorce, which began circulating after Aishwarya appeared solo with her daughter Aaradhya at a high-profile wedding. Meanwhile, Abhishek was seen with his family members, including his father Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, which only led to further speculation. Additionally, reports linked Abhishek to actor Nimrat Kaur, his co-star in the film Dasvi, adding fuel to the fire.

However, Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his blog to address the rumours, writing about the damaging impact of speculations on families. He emphasised that unverified information and rumours, marked by question marks, can have a negative influence and should be taken with caution. "Speculations are speculations… untruths can create an unnecessary belief," the megastar wrote, defending his family's privacy.

