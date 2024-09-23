Is This Aishwarya Rai's Subtle Response to Divorce Rumours with Abhishek Bachchan? - Video Viral

Hyderabad: Amid ongoing divorce rumours, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently spotted at Paris Fashion Week wearing her wedding ring, seemingly addressing speculation about her relationship with her husband Abhishek Bachchan. The couple has faced increasing scrutiny regarding their marriage, particularly after Aishwarya appeared without her ring at the SIIMA 2024 awards, where she was accompanied by their daughter, Aaradhya, while Abhishek was absent.

Aishwarya's appearance at the fashion event, flaunting her ring, has sparked conversations about the couple's wedding status. This gesture comes after months of speculation following a series of public appearances where they were seen separately. Notably, the couple attended the Ambani wedding earlier this year, but arrived and departed separately, further fueling rumours.

The couple, who got married in 2007, has consistently kept their private life away from the spotlight. They typically share glimpses of their family life on special occasions, including anniversaries and birthdays. Despite the speculation, both Aishwarya and Abhishek have maintained a dignified silence and are yet to publicly address the ongoing rumours about their marriage directly.

Aishwarya was recently spotted at the latest edition of South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2024 wherein she clinched the trophy for Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics). She won the award for her terrific performance in Mani Ratnam's film Ponniyin Selvan 2. Aishwarya was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya during her winning moment.