Aishwarya Rai's Omission from Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday Video Adds to Rift Rumours - Watch

Hyderabad: The absence of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from a recent video celebrating Amitabh Bachchan's 82nd birthday has reignited speculation about a possible rift within the Bachchan family. The video, aired during a special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 on October 11, showcased heartfelt messages and cherished family moments. However, Aishwarya's notable absence raised eyebrows and fuelled gossip among netizens.

The tribute featured appearances from nearly all prominent family members, including Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, and the next generation—Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda, and a passing glimpse of Aaradhya Bachchan. Family photos spanned generations, highlighting the close-knit bond the Bachchans are known for. However, Aishwarya, who is married to Abhishek, was missing, even though her daughter Aaradhya appeared in some clips alongside her grandfather. This omission has led many to speculate about her current standing within the family.

This incident is not the first time rumours of familial tension have surfaced. Reports of a strained relationship between Aishwarya and the Bachchan family have been circulating for months, with some sources suggesting that Aishwarya and Abhishek might be facing marital difficulties, even hinting at a potential divorce. The latest developments only serve to intensify these rumours, with many wondering if Aishwarya has been distanced from the family circle.

Adding to the intrigue, Aishwarya's distance from the Bachchans was also noted during the Ambani wedding earlier this year. The Bachchan family attended the extravagant celebration, but both Aishwarya and Aaradhya arrived alone, leading to immediate speculation. Although Aishwarya and Abhishek reunited at the event, discussions about her failing marriage and sour relationship with her in-laws have persisted, further complicating public perception of the family's dynamics.

Despite her absence from the birthday video, Aishwarya did post a heartfelt birthday message for Amitabh on social media. Sharing a touching photograph of Aaradhya with her grandfather, she expressed her love and wishes for his well-being, suggesting that familial bonds may not be as strained as speculated. However, her absence from the birthday special video on KBC continues to fuel questions about their bond.

