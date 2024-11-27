Aishwarya Rai Stuns In Blue Gown At Dubai Event, Inspires Millions With Empowering Message - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a stunning public appearance at the Global Women's Forum in Dubai, dazzling the audience with her elegant style and powerful words. Taking to Instagram, the official page of Dubai Women Establishment shared a video of Aishwarya addressing the gathering, where she spoke about the "power of partnerships", "innovations", and "determinations" in fostering women's empowerment.

For the event, Aishwarya opted for a regal blue gown adorned with intricate silver embellishments. She completed her look with smokey eye makeup and soft waves, leaving her fans in awe. The actor's appearance was widely appreciated on social media, with fans calling her "so beautiful" and sending blessings, such as, "Ma shaa Allah may Allah protect her."

Other notable attendees at the event included beauty mogul Huda Kattan of Huda Beauty and Camille Vasquez, the lawyer known for representing Johnny Depp in his legal battle with Amber Heard.

Aishwarya's advocacy for women's rights extended beyond the forum. On the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, she addressed the issue of street harassment in a video for L'Oreal Paris. Urging women to confront such challenges with confidence, she stated, "Street harassment is never your fault. Stand up for your worth, and never compromise."

Speaking of her movies, the actor was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II and continues to use her platform to amplify causes related to women's empowerment.