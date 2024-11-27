ETV Bharat / entertainment

Aishwarya Rai Stuns In Blue Gown At Dubai Event, Inspires Millions With Empowering Message - Watch

Aishwarya Rai dazzled at Dubai's Global Women's Forum, discussing empowerment, partnerships, and street harassment while urging women to confront challenges confidently and protect their self-worth.

Aishwarya Rai Stuns In Blue Gown At Dubai Event, Inspires Millions With Empowering Message - Watch
Aishwarya Rai Stuns In Blue Gown At Dubai Event, Inspires Millions With Empowering Message - Watch (Photo: IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Hyderabad: Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a stunning public appearance at the Global Women's Forum in Dubai, dazzling the audience with her elegant style and powerful words. Taking to Instagram, the official page of Dubai Women Establishment shared a video of Aishwarya addressing the gathering, where she spoke about the "power of partnerships", "innovations", and "determinations" in fostering women's empowerment.

For the event, Aishwarya opted for a regal blue gown adorned with intricate silver embellishments. She completed her look with smokey eye makeup and soft waves, leaving her fans in awe. The actor's appearance was widely appreciated on social media, with fans calling her "so beautiful" and sending blessings, such as, "Ma shaa Allah may Allah protect her."

Other notable attendees at the event included beauty mogul Huda Kattan of Huda Beauty and Camille Vasquez, the lawyer known for representing Johnny Depp in his legal battle with Amber Heard.

Aishwarya's advocacy for women's rights extended beyond the forum. On the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, she addressed the issue of street harassment in a video for L'Oreal Paris. Urging women to confront such challenges with confidence, she stated, "Street harassment is never your fault. Stand up for your worth, and never compromise."

Speaking of her movies, the actor was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II and continues to use her platform to amplify causes related to women's empowerment.

READ MORE

  1. Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's Divorce Rumours Squashed with Shweta's Surprising Act
  2. 'Never Compromise Your Worth': Aishwarya Rai Talks about Facing Problems Head-on in Latest Video
  3. Abhishek Bachchan Opens Up About Aishwarya Rai's Sacrifices: 'I Thank Her Immensely For...'

Hyderabad: Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a stunning public appearance at the Global Women's Forum in Dubai, dazzling the audience with her elegant style and powerful words. Taking to Instagram, the official page of Dubai Women Establishment shared a video of Aishwarya addressing the gathering, where she spoke about the "power of partnerships", "innovations", and "determinations" in fostering women's empowerment.

For the event, Aishwarya opted for a regal blue gown adorned with intricate silver embellishments. She completed her look with smokey eye makeup and soft waves, leaving her fans in awe. The actor's appearance was widely appreciated on social media, with fans calling her "so beautiful" and sending blessings, such as, "Ma shaa Allah may Allah protect her."

Other notable attendees at the event included beauty mogul Huda Kattan of Huda Beauty and Camille Vasquez, the lawyer known for representing Johnny Depp in his legal battle with Amber Heard.

Aishwarya's advocacy for women's rights extended beyond the forum. On the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, she addressed the issue of street harassment in a video for L'Oreal Paris. Urging women to confront such challenges with confidence, she stated, "Street harassment is never your fault. Stand up for your worth, and never compromise."

Speaking of her movies, the actor was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II and continues to use her platform to amplify causes related to women's empowerment.

READ MORE

  1. Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's Divorce Rumours Squashed with Shweta's Surprising Act
  2. 'Never Compromise Your Worth': Aishwarya Rai Talks about Facing Problems Head-on in Latest Video
  3. Abhishek Bachchan Opens Up About Aishwarya Rai's Sacrifices: 'I Thank Her Immensely For...'

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHANAISHWARYA RAI GLOBAL WOMENS FORUMAISHWARYA RAI IN BLUEAISHWARYA RAI DUBAI EVENT VIDEOAISHWARYA RAI AT DUBAI EVENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.