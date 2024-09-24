Aishwarya Rai Slays in Red at Paris Fashion Week 2024, Proves She's Still Queen of Ramp - Watch

Hyderabad: As speculation swirls around the relationship status of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, the blue-eyed diva recently stirred interest by appearing to wear what some believe is her wedding ring, just ahead of her much-anticipated appearance at Paris Fashion Week 2024. Aishwarya, with her enchanting presence, proved once again why she is often referred to as the 'Queen of Ramps.'

Dressed in a striking balloon-hem red dress, the 50-year-old actor let her hair cascade down and added a vibrant touch with a bold red lip. Walking the runway with unparalleled confidence, she represented L'Oreal Paris with elegance. Her moment was made even more memorable when she greeted the French audience with a heartfelt 'namaste', a gesture deeply rooted in Indian culture.

As the saying goes, "trendsetters may change every season but icons last a lifetime." Aishwarya epitomises this truth, standing as a timeless symbol of style and grace.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Paris Fashion Week 2024 (Photo: Getty Images)

At the event, her unique hairdo also caught attention, making a fashionable statement alongside her daughter, Aaradhya. The mother-daughter duo was spotted on Monday in coordinated all-black outfits. Aishwarya donned a stylish long blazer coat paired with chic black stilettos, while Aaradhya mirrored her mother’s elegant look. Their matching outfits quickly became a sensation online, with videos of their stylish appearance going viral.

In one delightful clip, Aishwarya was seen engaging in conversation with Hollywood stars Eva Longoria and Camila Cabello. Another video captured the trio posing together, creating a joyful moment with Aaradhya by her side.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Paris Fashion Week 2024

On the film front, Aishwarya recently received the Best Actress award at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) for her stellar performance in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2. Following her win, she expressed her heartfelt gratitude, saying, "Thank you so very much, SIIMA, for honouring me with this award. It means the world to me because Ponniyin Selvan was a movie so close to my heart. Directed by my mentor Mani Ratnam, this award recognises not just my work as Nandini but the efforts of the entire team."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Paris Fashion Week 2024

Amidst these achievements, the whispers regarding her relationship with Abhishek Bachchan continue. Although the status of the ring Aishwarya wore remains uncertain, some on social media platforms like Reddit believe it might be her wedding ring, suggesting it could be her way of quelling the separation rumours.