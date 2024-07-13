Aishwarya Rai Skips Bachchan Family Reunion at Anant-Radhika's Wedding, Speculations Swirl - WATCH

Hyderabad: Speculation about troubles in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's marriage has been circulating for long. Although these rumours had quietened down recently, they resurfaced as Aishwarya chose not to join the Bachchan family at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding wedding in Mumbai on July 12.

At Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, the entire Bachchan family made a notable appearance. Aishwarya, accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya, arrived separately, while Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek, Shweta, Nikhil Nanda, Navya Naveli, and Agastya arrived together, all dressed elegantly in traditional Indian attire.

Aishwarya arrived at Anant-Radhika's grand wedding ceremony in Mumbai, turning heads with her daughter Aaradhya. She looked stunning in a red Anarkali suit paired with an embroidered shrug, making a stylish statement not just with her presence but also her attire.

While netizens are curious about the couple's relationship status, a viral video from Anant-Radhika's wedding captured a candid moment between Aishwarya and the evergreen diva Rekha, sparking further interest on social media.

Despite the ongoing speculation about their relationship, both Aishwarya and Abhishek have chosen not to publicly address any issues. The couple tied the knot on April 20, 2007 after a whirlwind romance. They welcomed Aaradhya in November 16, 2011.