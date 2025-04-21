Aishwarya Shares Pic With Abhishek And Daughter Aaradhya On 18th Wedding Anniversary, Fans Cheer 'Family First'

Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan marked their 18th wedding anniversary with a warm family moment, shared publicly by Aishwarya on Instagram. On Sunday, the Devdas actor posted a cheerful selfie featuring herself, husband Abhishek, and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan - effectively putting an end to recent speculation surrounding their relationship.

The selfie, clicked by Aishwarya, captures the trio smiling together in coordinated white outfits. Abhishek can be seen holding both Aishwarya and Aaradhya close, while Aaradhya affectionately places her face next to her mother's. Aishwarya kept the caption simple and heartfelt, adding a white heart emoji to accompany the picture.

Fans and followers were thrilled to see the family together in the post, and they quickly shared comments of happiness and relief because the couple had been the subject of speculation regarding their marriage for weeks. Some comments included, "Finally sab thik ho gya...nothing is more important than family", "Happy Wedding Anniversary to the love birds", "Family first", and "So happy to see you guys together in frame after so long."

In the past few months, Aishwarya and Abhishek maintained dignified silence in the midst of rumours that surrounded speculation regarding their relationship. However, despite the rumours, the couple were still spotted together at various family events, including Aishwarya's family wedding and Aaradhya's annual day function, which should be enough for fans to recognise the relationship the couple have.

Abhishek and Aishwarya married in 2007 and welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011. On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in Be Happy, directed by Remo D'Souza and will next appear in Housefull 5, which is scheduled to release on June 6. Aishwarya's last appearance was in her film with Mani Ratnam, titled Ponniyin Selvan: II, and she has yet to announce her next project.