Aishwarya Rai Moves Delhi HC Against Misuse Of Identity, Fake Merchandise, And Obscene AI Images
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has moved the Delhi High Court against the misuse of her name and photos, citing fraudulent companies, merchandise, and obscene AI-generated images.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 9, 2025 at 2:49 PM IST
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has moved the Delhi High Court seeking protection of her personality rights, claiming widespread abuse of her name, pictures, and public image across digital platforms and commercial products.
The issue came up before Justice Tejas Karia, who said that the court was inclined to grant injunctions to stop such violations. The matter has been put up for further hearing on January 15, 2026.
Representing the actor, Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi contended that Rai's identity was being used without consent, for profit as well as for objectionable content. He submitted that several websites falsely portrayed themselves as her official platforms, misleading fans and consumers. In addition, merchandise such as mugs, T-shirts, and drinkware featuring her image and name was being sold online without legal authorisation.
Sethi also brought to the court's attention a particularly alarming case involving a company named Aishwarya Nation Wealth, which had falsely listed Rai as its Chairperson on its official documents. He described this as a fraudulent act, clarifying that the actor had no knowledge of or connection with the entity.
Beyond commercial misuse, Sethi highlighted the circulation of morphed, obscene, and AI-generated images of the actor across the internet. He condemned this as a grave violation of her dignity, mentioning that her likeness was being misused for sexually explicit purposes.
Appearing on behalf of Google, advocate Mamta Rani addressed the procedural aspect of content removal, explaining that specific URLs would have to be provided for effective takedown action. Justice Karia noted that while one "unified" order would be preferable, the various violations might cause each defendant to require separate injunctions.
The Court further stated that the plaintiff could either submit specific URLs for blocking or approach the Blocking and Screening Instructions (BSI) mechanism. It clarified that if a common order covering all violations was not feasible, injunctions would be passed against defendants separately.
