Aishwarya Rai Marks Aaradhya's 13th Birthday without Abhishek Bachchan Amid Divorce Rumours

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai recently shared a heartfelt Instagram post celebrating two significant occasions in her life: her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's 13th birthday, which was on Saturday, and her late father Krishnaraj Rai's birth anniversary on November 21. However, it was notable that her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan, was absent from the shared pictures.

The post, shared on Wednesday, showcased Aishwarya and Aaradhya together in several candid moments. The duo can be seen paying tribute to Aishwarya's late father, Krishnaraj Rai, with folded hands in front of his photograph. The former Miss World's caption was filled with love and gratitude, referring to her father and daughter as 'the eternal love' of her life.

Rai was also seen celebrating daughter Aaradhya's milestone of turning 13 on November 16 in the pictures. In addition to the tribute to her father, Aishwarya shared emotional throwback photos, including a touching image of a young Aaradhya holding her grandfather's hand, a silhouette of Aishwarya kissing baby Aaradhya, and another of the mother-daughter duo celebrating the birthday with a balloon that read, "You're officially a teenager, Aaradhya."

While Aishwarya's social media post focused on these personal moments, it underlined Abhishek Bachchan's absence at the event and any of the images. The last public appearance of Aishwarya and Abhishek together was at the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, where they arrived separately. This has sparked speculation regarding their current relationship status, but there has been no official statement from either party.